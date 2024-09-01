Why Rahul Dravid's son Samit won't be able to play in World Cup despite India U-19 call-up

Son of former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid, Samit, on Saturday earned his maiden India U-19 call-up for the upcoming multi-format series against Australia at home in September and October. Samit was rewarded for his stellar all-round show for Karnataka in the Cooch Behar Trophy earlier this year. However, he is unlikely to be part of the India U-19 World Cup squad, which will be played in 2026. Rahul Dravid's son Samit earned India U-19 call-up on Saturday

Samit is currently playing in the Maharaja T20 Trophy in Karnataka. He is part of the Mysuru Warriors squad, and he has scored 82 runs as a middle-order batter in seven innings at a strike rate of 114, although he has not been utilised for his fast-bowling abilities.

Samit's most significant performance came in the Cooch Behar Trophy, a four-day format domestic tournament for the U-19 level, where he scored 362 runs and picked up 16 wickets in only eight matches for Karnataka.

Despite his India call-up, Samit will unlikely feature in the World Cup two years later. Rahul's elder son was born on November 10, 2005, and is only two months away from celebrating his 19th birthday. This implies he will be almost 21 when BCCI picks the U-19 squad for the World Cup in 2026, and hence will miss out on the selection.

Rahul too has missed out on an U-19 World Cup team selection back in his early days despite having been picked for a home India series against New Zealand in the same category in 1992, given that ICC had only hosted the second edition of the tournament 10 years after the inaugural version in 1988.

When will Samit Dravid be in action for India U-19 team?

The three-match one-day series will be held in Puducherry on September 21, 23 and 26, and India will be led by Uttar Pradesh's Mohammad Amaan.

The series will then roll to Chennai for two four-day matches beginning on September 30 and October 7. The India squad for this leg of the tour will be captained by Soham Patwardhan of Madhya Pradesh.

India U19 squad for one-day series: Rudra Patel, Sahil Parakh, Kartikeya KP, Mohd Amaan (Captain), Kiran Chormale, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Samit Dravid, Yudhajit Guha, Samarth N, Nikhil Kumar, Chetan Sharma, Hardik Raj, Rohit Rajawat, Mohd Enaan.

India U19 squad for four-day series: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitya Pandya, Vihan Malhotra, Soham Patwardhan (Captain), Kartikeya KP, Samit Dravid, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Chetan Sharma, Samarth N, Aditya Rawat, Nikhil Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Aditya Singh, Mohd Enaan.