Why Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal did not make India squad for England T20Is

BCCI's selection committee, who met in Mumbai on Saturday, picked India's squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England. While it witnessed some key selections, with veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami making a return to the team after 14 months and Dhruv Jurel making the cut as the backup wicketkeeper to the first-choice option in Sanju Samson, it also had some notable exclusions, with neither of Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill or Yashasvi Jaiswal making the cut. India batters Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal(AFP)

Pant, not too long ago, was India's first-choice wicketkeeper across formats and was also the preferred option in the T20 World Cup last year. However, the squad likely implied that Samson, who hit back-to-back T20I centuries last year, has pipped the left-hander in the pecking order.

On the other hand, Gill was captain in India's first T20I series after the World Cup in June 2024 and served as Suryakumar Yadav's deputy in the following contest against Sri Lanka in the format. However, the star batter was ignored as the selectors sprung a surprise by naming Axar Patel as the new vice-captain.

Pant, Jaiswal, Gill rested

According to a report in the Times of India, the trio have been rested for the T20I series after their campaign in the arduous Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, keeping in mind that they could likely make the cut for the ODI series against England, slated to begin next month, and the impending Champions Trophy.

A source insisted to TOI that “Pant, Jaiswal and Gill have been rested from this series to allow them to recover fully after a gruelling five-Test Border-Gavaskar series in Australia, for the ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy in February."

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj also has been rested keeping mind the workload management after their campaign in Australia, while Mayank Yadav was ignored for the series as he is still out with a back injury that saw him miss the T20I series against South Africa last year.