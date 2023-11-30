Why Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli not picked for Team India's white-ball series against hosts South Africa? BCCI reveals

After the conclusion of the five-match T20I series against newly crowned ICC World Cup winners Australia, Team India will travel to South Africa for their first multi-format tour after the One Day International (ODI) World Cup. Rohit Sharma's Team India was upstaged by Pat Cummins’ Australia in the final of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium earlier this month. India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma look dejected after losing the ICC Cricket World Cup final(REUTERS)

Seasoned campaigners Rohit, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah were rested by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the Australia series that started four days after the ODI World Cup in India. On Thursday, the BCCI announced India's squad for the upcoming ODI, T20I and Test series against hosts South Africa. India have rested skipper Rohit and former captain Kohli for the white-ball leg of the South Africa tour.

ALSO READ: 'I haven't signed anything as yet…': Rahul Dravid's fresh twist as suspense around coaching tenure grows

The BCCI has also revealed why Kohli and Rohit were not named in India's white-ball squads for the South Africa series. The apex cricket board of India also provided an update about the availability of veteran pacer Mohammed Shami. “Mr Rohit Sharma and Mr Virat Kohli had requested the Board for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour. Mr Mohd. Shami is currently undergoing medical treatment and his availability is subject to fitness,” the BCCI said.

Leading the Indian side against Australia at home, top-ranked batter Suryakumar Yadav will continue to captain India in the shortest format. While Suryakumar is named captain for the South Africa T20Is, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will lead the Rohit-less side in the three-match ODI series against the Proteas.

Indian skipper Rohit and batting icon Kohli will return to the squad for the two-match Test series in the rainbow nation. India's T20I series against South Africa will begin on December 10, which will be followed by three ODIs starting December 17 in Johannesburg.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is vs South Africa: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs vs South Africa: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

India’s squad for 2 Tests vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.