Why Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Agha spoke to different commentators at Asia Cup final toss; Shastri, Waqar roles explained

In a rare move amid the escalating India-Pakistan tensions throughout the course of the Asia Cup tournament, two different broadcasters were assigned to speak to the two captains - India's Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha of Pakistan - at the toss for the final at the Dubai International Stadium. This was the first time India and Pakistan faced each other in an Asia Cup final. However, the two faced off twice in the tournament before, with India winning on both occasions. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (L) and his Pakistani counterpart Salman Agha stand on the field for the toss before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 final(AFP)

Reportedly, following an advise from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), headed by Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), two different broadcasters were assigned for the toss on Sunday. While former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri was present to speak to the Indian captain, the legendary fast bowler Waqar Younis stood next to him to have a word with Salman after the toss.

Shastri led the presentation at the toss, introducing Waqar, the two captains, and the match referee, Richie Richardson. Suryakumar won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan, before he stepped ahead to speak to Shastri.

India, the defending champions, made three changes to their playing XI for the final. Hardik Pandya missed out, having struggled with camps during India's bowling innings in the final Super Four game against Sri Lanka on Friday. Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana too were benched as Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh replaced the trio.

"It looks like a good wicket. The wicket gets better under lights. We have been batting well first but we would like to chase today. The groundsmen have done a terrific job with the wickets here and it will stay the same. The brand of cricket we have been playing for the last 5-6 games is pretty good and we would like to continue that," Suryakumar said.

Salam then spoke to Waqar, saying the he is happy to bat first in the final, and set the target. Pakistan made no changes to their XI.

"We are very excited and looking forward to this game. We haven't played a perfect game and hopefully we play one today," he said.

Earlier in the evening, in another glimpse of the escalating tension between the two sides, Suryakumar had refused to pose alongside Salman in the customary pre-final photoshoot with the Asia Cup title. Salman, however, turned up and posed alone. The two were later seen standing wide apart from the trophy as the shutterbugs captured the moment at the toss.

[Get live streaming and exclusive coverage of the Asia Cup with HT's OTT Sports 365 pack.]