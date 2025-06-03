Why Tim David is not playing in RCB vs PBKS IPL final - Look at final playing 11

RCB vs PBKS IPL Final: Tim David missed out on a spot in the playing 11 for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL final game against the Punjab Kings at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. The Aussie hard-hitter had suffered a hamstring injury during RCB's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also missed the team's last league game against the Lucknow Super Giants and the Qualifier 1 clash against the Punjab Kings. Tim David is not a part of RCB's playing 11 for the IPL final(Surjeet Yadav/ANI)

Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl. Explaining his decision, the PBKS skipper said: “Only want to give positive signs to my mind and body. It's an amazing day. The crowd is electrifying. All we have to do is come here and cherish. Boys are in brilliant shape and mindset. All we spoke about in the team meeting was that the calmer you are, the better. Nerves are fine. I won't say it's just like another game. It's the final and we're going to play like a final. Tremendous feeling just thinking about lifting the trophy.”

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar said that the team ‘will try to put a good score and put them under pressure’.

“Till now we've played good cricket. It's just another game for us. It's a big stage, but as I said, it's just another away game for us. Same team. Pitch is looking good. I think it's a flat track, a mix of red and black soil,” he added.

RCB vs PBKS IPL Final Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Suyash Sharma.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Harpreet Brar