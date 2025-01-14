'Why was Gambhir's PA inside selectors' car and having breakfast with Team India members? No privacy': BCCI official

India head coach Gautam Gambhir who is already under a lot of pressure because of India's poor performances in the home series against New Zealand and in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, could land in more trouble because of his personal assistant. The BCCI brass is reportedly miffed with how Gambhir's personal assistant shadowed the team everywhere in Australia. Mumbai: Indian cricket coach Gautam Gambhir during a pre-departure press conference before leaving for Australia tour, in Mumbai, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) (PTI11_11_2024_000069B)(PTI)

Speaking to news agency PTI on conditions of anonymity, an irritated BCCI official raised questions about the presence of Gambhir's PA in the car specified for the national selectors.

"Why was his PA sitting in the car specified for national selectors? They can't even discuss things in private with an unknown third person in the car. Why was he allotted space in the BCCI's hospitality box in Adelaide?" an irritated BCCI official said.

The official further questioned the individual's presence in the breakfast area designated only for the players and the support staff.

"How did he have breakfast in the cordoned-off area of a five-star facility that is just earmarked for the team members?" he asked.

Similarities with Chappell?

Amid this ongoing tussle is the view of the national selection committee, which does not want the head coach to have too much of a say in selection matters. A former selector said Gambhir's approach resembles that of mercurial former coach Greg Chappell.

The Australian, who came amid much fanfare, left in chaos after developing differences with senior players over his training methods.

"Either you be like a Ravi Shastri, who would be media-friendly, give those sound bites propping up players making them look like alpha males," said the former selector, who toured a lot during Shastri's tenure as coach.

"Or be like Rahul Dravid, Gary Kirsten or John Wright, who would remain aloof, letting the players hog the limelight.

"The 'Chappell Way' doesn't work in India. Gambhirs or Shastris or Dravids will go but players will stay," he added.

Since Gambhir took over in July last year, the Indian team has lost six out of 10 Tests and also a bilateral ODI series in Sri Lanka.

The results have left Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's international future in significant disarray thanks to their own poor form.

But Gambhir's position has also become slightly shaky. Adding to the drama is his speculated rift with prominent players during the Border-Gavaskar Test series in Australia which India lost 1-3.

With the drama picking pace with every passing day, it would not be wrong to say that it is a very uneasy Indian dressing room that is heading into the Champions Trophy from February 19 to March 9.