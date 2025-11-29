‘Why won’t they let me play?: Umran Malik sends selection message to Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir, gears up for comeback

Umran Malik last appeared for India in July 2023, and since then a lot has changed for the Jammu and Kashmir pacer. From being one of the hot prospects, he is now not even among the backup pacers to Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh. Although he boasts the record of the fastest ball by an Indian in IPL, injury issues have nagged him lately. Umran Malik in action for India.(AFP)

Speaking to The Indian Express, the speedster opened up on his comeback plans for India and also spoke about bowling at 150kph.

Sending a huge message to chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir, he said, “When I was playing earlier, there was this much competition. Now also the competition is the same. I don’t think there is any competition. When I am fully fit and take wickets like this, why won’t they let me play? They will let me play if I take wickets. That’s it.”

"It is not that I will feel bad mentally. I know that I will do well now. I will come back to the India team. I have confidence in myself because I am the only one who bowls at 150. But now I am bowling slower (balls) as well, which I am working on, and also the yorker. I am doing that in red-ball formats too, I’m working hard there. The rest is up to the selectors when they let me play. I am doing better now. Playing again for India is my aim now."

Calling bowling an art, he said, "Let me tell you one thing. Those who bowl 150 are not strike bowlers, they are attacking bowlers. They will be hit for 30 (runs) in four (overs) but will also give you wickets. A fast bowler is like that. He should know what he has to do. A bowler who bowls at 150 knows that he is a king and he has to back himself. Not everyone can bowl 150kph. It takes real guts to bowl at 150kph and I have been doing this for the last five years."

"Bowling 150kph is an art, you can’t go directly from 137 to 145. Do training, do whatever you want — this is natural, this is all natural. You need to train yourself accordingly, eat properly, rest properly, keep your body fresh so that you’re ready for the process tomorrow. Speed is my natural aspect, how can I compromise on that? Training, running, cardio –you have to maintain. There is no special diet. Pace is my strength. I have to regain my strength."