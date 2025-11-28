Virat Kohli clutches his ribs as he fails to control his laugh at Kapil Dev impression: ‘Bhai do din mein match hai’

Virat Kohli is back in town. The former India captain has already made his way to Ranchi - the venue for the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa. The right-handed batter has been doing the hard yards in the nets as he looks to set the stage on fire against the Proteas. However, before making his way to Ranchi, the hometown of MS Dhoni, Virat attended an event in Mumbai, which also marked the attendance of Bollywood actor and comedian Sunil Grover. Virat Kohli was unable to control his laughter. (Screengrabs - X)

Several videos from the event are circulating on social media, in which Grover can be seen cracking rib-tickling jokes, leaving Kohli in splits. Now, another clip has made its way to the internet, in which the 37-year-old cracked up so hard that he eventually started to feel some pain in his ribs.

It is worth mentioning that when Sunil Grover got up to the stage, he was doing an impersonation of 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, and this left the entire audience cracking up like nobody's business.

In the now-viral video, Virat can be first seen leaning towards a chair, and it was then that he immediately stood up, rubbing his ribs.

Witnessing this, Grover quickly asked, “Sab theek thak hai? (Is everything fine?)”

The chain of events did not stop there, as the host, Gaurav Kapur, also chipped in, coming up with a witty remark that left the audience members in splits.

“Bhai do din me match khelna hai. Rib mat tod dena hasa hasa ke. (Brother, a match has to be played in two days. Just look after his ribs).”

Virat Kohli visits Dhoni's house

Virat, along with Rishabh Pant and Ruturaj Gaikwad, also visited MS Dhoni's residence in Ranchi on Thursday night. Kohli's arrival at the venue was greeted by loud cheers from the fans.

Eventually, Dhoni was seen personally driving Kohli in his car after the get-together. It is worth mentioning that whenever India are about to play a match in Ranchi, Dhoni more often than not hosts the entire team at his residence.

While only Kohli, Gaikwad and Pant were spotted at Dhoni's home on Thursday, the rest of the Indian team might visit on Friday, just two days prior to the first ODI against South Africa.

Speaking of Kohli, who turned 37 earlier this month, marked his return to international cricket in the three ODIs against Australia in October. After registering two back-to-back ducks in the first two ODIs, Kohli returned to form with an unbeaten 74 in the final match in Sydney.

He also shared a memorable partnership with Rohit Sharna, who himself remained unbeaten on 121. However, the series result did not go in India's favour as the side lost 1-2.

Kohli had retired from Tests earlier this year, while he had called time on his T20I career after winning the World Cup in 2024.