'Why would India object. Pakistan should say no instead': Ex-PAK captain on reports of Kohli, Babar playing together

Over the past few weeks, reports have been doing the rounds about a prospective Afro-Asia Cup, which could see India and Pakistan players lining up together in the same team. The tournament took place twice in 2005 and 2007; while the first edition consisted of three one-day internationals, the second also included an added T20I. ACC (Asian Cricket Council) President Jay Shah, also the secretary of the BCCI, told Reuters the Cup's return may get rubber-stamped at an ACC meeting next month.

"We have gone through some proposals on this subject," he said.

"It is a premium tournament which will not only generate revenue but also help develop cricket in Africa. We are currently working on the legal aspects."

Also read: 'A nothing shot. No intent there': Ravi Shastri slams Shubman Gill after opener falls for 17 in India vs England Test

However, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt is not in favour of the cricketers from two countries playing together in the tournament. According to Butt, the two nations don't play against each other in bilaterals, and hence, Pakistan should “say no” to taking part in the Afro-Asia Cup.

“If it happens, will they play together? Will the policy-makers have no objection to it?” Butt said on his official YouTube channel.

"You (India) don't want to play matches against us except for the ICC events. Just because Afro-Asia cup would be a commercial exercise, will they (the cricketers) play together? Why would they (India) object to it. Pakistan should say no instead if that's the case.

“If you want to play, play it properly, or don't play at all,” said the former Pakistan captain.

In the last edition of the Afro-Asia Cup in 2007, former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene led an Asia XI that also included players from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, beating an Africa side comprising cricketers from South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya 3-0.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON