Home / Cricket / Will appeal again if Ganguly becomes ICC president: Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria on life ban

Will appeal again if Ganguly becomes ICC president: Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria on life ban

Kaneria, who is currently serving a life ban for spot-fixing during an English County game, said he would appeal to the ICC again if Ganguly becomes the chief and he is certain he would get better from cricket’s parent body.

cricket Updated: Jun 07, 2020 10:15 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sourav Ganguly in a match against Pakistan.
Sourav Ganguly in a match against Pakistan.(Twitter)
         

After former South Africa captain Graeme Smith, tainted Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria too backed former India captain Sourav Ganguly to become the next ICC president. Kaneria, who is currently serving a life ban for spot-fixing during an English County game, said he would appeal to the ICC again if Ganguly becomes its chief and he is certain he would get a better response from cricket’s parent body.

“Yes I will appeal (to Ganguly) and I’m sure ICC will help me out in every way possible,” Kaneria was quoted as saying by India TV when asked about whether he will appeal to ICC if Ganguly becomes its president.

Kaneria who took 261 Test wickets for Pakistan - a figure only bettered by Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Imran Khan, was banned for spot-fixing in 2012 while representing Essex. The leg-spinner had initially denied the charge but in 2018, he finally confessed.

Kaneria said Ganguly was a terrific cricketer and he can be an ideal candidate for the ICC chief’s role.

“Sourav Ganguly has been an excellent cricketer. He understands the nuances. There is no better candidate than him for the ICC president’s role.”

“Ganguly has led India quite well and after that MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have carried on. He is currently the BCCI president and I believe he can take cricket forward he becomes ICC chief,” Kanerai added.

Kanerai further added he won’t even need the Pakistan Cricket Board’s support to become the ICC president.

“Ganguly has a strong case for himself. I don’t think he will even need PCB’s support,” he said.

Grame Smith was the first to back Ganguly as next ICC president.

“The president of the ICC now becomes a very key position in terms of how the game can progress and progress at the right level. It would be great to see a cricket man like Ganguly to get into the role of the ICC president. That will be good for the game. He understands the game, he has played at the highest level and he is respected. That is going to be an interesting time for international and it is going to be a great appointment,” Smith had said.

With there being chances of Ganguly’s term as the BCCI president ending in July if the Superme Court doesn’t allow an extension, there are reports of the former India captain replacing Shashank Manohar as the next ICC president.

