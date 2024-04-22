Will Ashwin be dropped after poor IPL 2024 outings? Check Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians likely XIs

The Mumbai Indians are gearing up for a crucial clash against the table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter, with revenge on their minds after suffering a defeat in their previous encounter. MI have shown signs of resurgence in their campaign, securing three wins in their last four games to climb to the sixth spot in the points table following a lacklustre start to the season. On the other hand, RR have been on a rampage, leading the table with 12 points. Will Ashwin be dropped after poor IPL 2024 outings? Check RR vs MI likely XIs(ANI)

In their recent victory against Punjab Kings, MI faced a late scare from Ashutosh Sharma, who played a sensational 29-ball 61 knock to take the game to the last over. However, MI's premier bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, once again showcased his class by picking crucial wickets and containing runs effectively.

Bumrah leads the IPL wicket-taking charts with 13 scalps and boasts an impressive economy rate of under six runs per over. Despite Bumrah's brilliance, MI's bowling unit has been inconsistent, with players like Gerald Coetzee making an impact but struggling with economy rates. MI will need their other bowlers, including Shreyas Gopal and veteran all-rounder Mohammed Nabi, to step up and support Bumrah.

In terms of batting, MI have seen standout performances from former skipper Rohit Sharma, who notched a brilliant century in the previous match. However, the batting lineup has had its share of inconsistencies, with players like Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya yet to hit top form consistently. Suryakumar Yadav's return to form has been a significant positive for MI, as evidenced by his crucial innings against PBKS.

When MI last faced RR, they struggled against the bowling prowess of Trent Boult, who dismantled their top-order with early breakthroughs. MI will need to counter Boult's threat effectively in the upcoming match. RR, on the other hand, have relied significantly on Riyan Parag's impressive batting form, with the young batter accumulating 318 runs so far this season. Skipper Sanju Samson has also contributed with crucial knocks, while Jos Buttler's explosive batting has been instrumental in RR's recent successes.

Riding high on their top-of-the-table position, RR will aim to maintain their winning momentum and further solidify their position in the IPL standings.

Likely XIs

RR likely XI if batting first: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR likely XI if bowling first: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Impact Player options: Kuldeep Sen, Rovman Powell, Yashasvi Jaiswal

MI likely XI if batting first: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal

MI likely XI if bowling first: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Akash Madhwal

Impact Player options: Akash Madhwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis