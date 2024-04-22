IPL 2024 Match Today, RR vs MI: Check head-to-head record, pitch report, fantasy XI and predictions

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians will aim to plot revenge on 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals in their upcoming fixture of the Indian Premier League season 2024 on Monday. Record-time winners Mumbai were blown away by the Rajasthan Royals bowlers when the former champions squared off against Sanju Samson and Co. in MI's den. Sparking a batting collapse of the Mumbai Paltan, former MI pacer Trent Boult made sure Pandya endured a tough homecoming at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians bowler Jasprit Bumrah with captain Hardik Pandya during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match(PTI)

Boult handed Rohit Sharma and Naman Dhir golden ducks as RR restricted MI to a below-par total of 125-9 in 20 overs. Riyan Parag's unbeaten knock of 54 off 39 balls powered RR to a comfortable six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. However, Mumbai Indians have bounced back after a poor start to the new season. Hardik and Co. have arrived in Jaipur after recording three wins in the last four matches.

Mumbai Indians are placed seventh in the 10-team standings. MI outplayed Punjab Kings in their previous game of the new season. Mumbai Indians’ lineup also features the current Purple Cap holder Jasprit Bumrah. Speedster Bumrah and South Africa's Gerald Coetzee have taken a total of 25 wickets at the IPL 2024. Coetzee has picked up 12 wickets, and the pacer is MI's second-highest wicket-taker for the visitors.

RR vs MI: Pitch report

RR's home venue, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, hosted four games in the 2024 season. Batting first in three games at home, Samson's RR side has posted 193, 185 and 196 in the IPL 2024. Thus, RR and MI are expected to play out a high-scoring match at Jaipur today. No team has crossed the 200-mark at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

RR vs MI: head-to-head record

When it comes to head-to-head record, RR have registered 13 wins over MI. The visitors are eyeing their 16th win over RR at Jaipur. Interestingly, the Mumbai Indians side has also been winless in their recent away outings against Rajasthan. The five-time winners last won a game against RR at this venue back in 2012.

RR vs MI: Fantasy team

Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Riyan Parag, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Hardik Pandya(c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Gerald Coetzee.