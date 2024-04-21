Virat Kohli receives warm embrace from Gautam Gambhir, KKR mentor lauds 'phenomenal' RCB after final-over thriller

Virat Kohli received massive support from the local crowd when Royal Challengers Bengaluru visited the den of the Gautam Gambhir-mentored Kolkata Knight Riders side on Sunday in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League. From teasing the Eden Gardens crowd to his controversial dismissal, Kohli made headlines with his on-field antics on matchday 36 of the cash-rich league. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's player Virat Kohli and Kolkata Knight Riders' mentor Gautam Gambhir (back) greet each other at the end of the match(AFP)

Kohli tricked the Eden crowd when the former RCB skipper marked his bowling run-up in the KKR innings. The 35-year-old removed his Orange Cap before he started marking his run-up. However, Kohli took his cap back from the match official and stationed himself at mid-off as pacer Mohammed Siraj took charge of the RCB bowling attack in the powerplay.

"Kohli told him that I am coming with the ball. Just like Pushpa-style," the commentator said as Kohli enjoyed his brief interaction with KKR opener Sunil Narine. Interestingly, Kohli also flashed a big smile when the former RCB skipper met Gambhir following the match. Reuniting with Gambhir, the 2011 World Cup winner warmly embraced his former India teammate at the Eden Gardens.

Kohli and Gambhir's brief post-match chat garnered the attention of IPL fans on social media. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, KKR posted a photo of Gambhir and Kohli after the Kolkata clinched the final-over thriller. "Game recognizes game," KKR captioned the post. Gambhir also lauded the 'phenomenal' RCB side after KKR sealed a famous win over Faf du Plessis' men at Eden Gardens. “Phenomenal display of character by RCB today,” Gamhir mentioned in his post.

Karn Sharma's last-over assault in vain

Karn Sharma's last-over assault on premier fast bowler Mitchell Starc revived RCB's chances of winning the final-over thriller in Kolkata. Needing 21 runs off the last over, Sharma smoked two sixes off Starc in the 20th over over. Starc staged an impressive recovery with his return catch to get the better of Sharma. Tailender Lockie Ferguson was run out on the final ball as KKR outclassed RCB by one run.

'Tried to give Starc…'

KKR's match against RCB produced the highest all-out totals in a T20 match. KKR's Andre Russell was named the Player of the Match for his all-round heroics against RCB. Shreyas Iyer's KKR side is placed second on the IPL 2024 points table. The two-time champions have recorded five wins and two defeats this season. "Tried to give Starc as many runs as I could. DK wasn't getting off the strike so I looked at bowling 6 deliveries to him and mixed it up, thankfully it worked," Russell said after the match.