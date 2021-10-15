'Will CSK pay the price for this?': Twitter in shock as MS Dhoni drops simple catch of Venkatesh Iyer on 0 – Watch

A very rare scene unfolded in front of everyone’s eyes on Friday evening as Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni endured a rare blip and put down the simplest of catches behind the stumps. As KKR started their chase of 193 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dhoni put down a catch of Venkatesh Iyer third ball of the second over to leave everyone in shock.

Iyer was yet to open his account, when he edged a short of a length ball from Deepak Chahar. The ball was apparently going just one place – in the gloves of Dhoni – but to everyone’s surprise including Dhoni himself, the ball popped out of the CSK skipper’s gloves and landed into the ground. Dhoni could be seen shaking his head in disbelief.

That drop by dhoni is because ball defied physics. It had dip and swing unconventionally . Have to give it to iyer.#CSKvsKKR #CSK #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/Da01MzQ7wT — R U H E E N A 🦋 (@ruheenakhan22) October 15, 2021

Dhoni's drop sent shockwaves on Twitter as fans couldn't believe what they had seen. Here are some of the tweets.

Great start Chennai and #kkr but mahi catch drop 🥺#msdhoni dropping catch is it true ? — Sarthak joshi (@Sarthak83983731) October 15, 2021

I’ve hardly ever see @msdhoni drop a simple catch. Will CSK pay the price for this as KKR did after Karthik gave Faf du Plessis a reprieve I wonder — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 15, 2021

That catch drop by Ms Dhoni might have wrapped up every CSK fans dream..💔 — Satyam Singh (@MyFreakyTweets) October 15, 2021

what a massive moment of the match@msdhoni must be angry on himself to drop V Iyer #cskvskkr2021 pic.twitter.com/PxMzl2CxRE — Saket sharma (@crazysakuu) October 15, 2021

Yeh kaise drop hogya 😢 #MSDhoni — Micky (@mickykharbanda) October 15, 2021

Dhoni would again be in thick of things when he tried to get his gloves to another chance – again off Venkatesh Iyer, but he couldn’t. The penultimate ball was a slower bouncer from Shardul Thakur, which Iyer tried to pull. The ball took the top edge and as it went behind, Dhoni jumped but only got some fingertips to it. Iyer, from 0 had raced to 29 off 15 by the end of the fifth over. It was similar to the start of CSK’s innings, when Dinesh Karthik had fumbled behind the keeper and given Faf du Plessis a lifeline.

Earlier in the match, after KKR captain Eoin Morgan had invited the opposition to bat, CSK posted a strong total of 192 for 3, on the back of du Plessis' 86 and a quickfire of 37 not out off 20 balls from Moeen Ali