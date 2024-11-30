Menu Explore
"Will do what's best, definitely not hybrid formula": PCB chairman Naqvi on Champions Trophy future

ANI |
Nov 30, 2024 10:07 PM IST

With uncertainty looming over the future of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that hosting the tournament in a hybrid model is "definitely not the formula" but if a new way is formed it will be an "equal one."

Dubai [UAE], : With uncertainty looming over the future of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that hosting the tournament in a hybrid model is "definitely not the formula" but if a new way is formed it will be an "equal one."

"Will do what's best, definitely not hybrid formula": PCB chairman Naqvi on Champions Trophy future
"Will do what's best, definitely not hybrid formula": PCB chairman Naqvi on Champions Trophy future

The Board of Control for Cricket in India made its stance clear about not travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. On the other hand, the PCB has been firm about hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan.

On Friday, the International Cricket Council held a meeting with all the members to decide the fate of the Champions Trophy, which will be held in Pakistan next year.

On Saturday, Naqvi maintained Pakistan's stance and dismissed the idea of organising the tournament in a hybrid model while suggesting a new formula could be formed.

"We will do what's best for cricket. It's definitely not a hybrid formula, but if a new formula is formed, it will be an equal one," Naqvi told reporters, as quoted from a video posted by PCB media on X.

"We will not allow one-sided decisions [...] decisions should be made based on equality," he added.

https://x.com/TheRealPCBMedia/status/1862868411132567681

Due to strained political relations between the two nations, India has not toured Pakistan since 2008, when they participated in the Asia Cup. The two arch-rivals last played a bilateral series in 2012-13 in India, comprising white-ball matches. After that, India and Pakistan have primarily faced each other in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.

On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal cited BCCI's statement about "security concerns." During the press briefing, Jaiswal stated that it is "unlikely" that the Indian team would cross the border to play in Pakistan.

Notably, Pakistan has travelled to India for the 2016 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup. Naqvi stressed that both nations should be treated equally under the same rules.

"This is not acceptable that one-sided things happen. Every time Pakistan cannot play in India, we comply. Both nations must be treated equally under the same rules," Naqvi asserted.

On Saturday, PCB took to X and stated that Naqvi met Mubashir Usmani, the chairman of the ICC associate member committee and former secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board in Dubai.

https://x.com/TheRealPCBMedia/status/1862808341187289555

"Discussion on important issues regarding the organization of the Champions Trophy tournament," PCB wrote on X.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
