Will Glenn Phillips make his GT debut? Check Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans likely XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to complete the hat-trick of wins when they face 2022 champions Gujarat Titans at M Chinnswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. RCB are currently sitting at the top of the table with two wins in as many matches and have played quality cricket with a well-balanced squad, which was missing in the past few seasons. The new-look pace attack - Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal, looks quite impressive thus far. While in the spin department, they have Krunal Pandya, Suyash Sharma and Liam Livingstone to get the job done. Glenn Phillips is yet to play a match for Gujarat Titans this season.(AFP)

However, the onus will be on the star-studded batting line-up to go all guns blazing at M Chinswammy with short boundaries. Virat Kohli looked a bit sluggish against Chennai at Chepauk but he is expected to regain his mojo quickly at home. Meanwhile, the form of Phil Salt and skipper Rajat Patidar is a big boost for the table toppers. The only batter who might be feeling a bit of pressure is Liam Livingstone, considering his recent form in IPL and international cricket. It is very highly unlikely for them to make any change in their winning combination.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans registered a win in their last match against Mumbai Indians to open their account on the table. Sai Sudharsan has been the man in form for them in the batting line-up, while Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler have also shown good signs with the bat. The fast-bowling unit also had a great match against Mumbai Indians, with Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and Prasidh Krishna running riots in Ahmedabad.

However, it will be interesting to see whether they will stick with Sherfane Rutherford or hand their debut cap to Glenn Phillips.

RCB Playing XI + Impact Player: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal and Suyash Sharma.

GT Playing XI + Impact Player: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma and Glenn Phillips.