Will Kolkata Knight Riders win IPL 2021 trophy, fan asks Shah Rukh Khan? KKR co-owner gives hilarious reply

Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was at his hilarious best when a fan asked him on social media if the franchise will win the Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. KKR missed out on a playoffs spot last year, finishing at the 5th position in the table.

The Eoin Morgan-led side has made some intelligent buys at the auction this year, including the addition of off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Shah Rukh, on Twitter, conducted his #ASKSRK session on Wednesday, and during that a fan questioned if KKR can win the IPL title for the third time this year.

#AskSRK bhai kkr cup layegi na is baar (KKR will win the cup this year right)," the fan asked.

In reply, SRK said: "I hope so. I want to start drinking coffee in that only!"

I hope so. I want to start drinking coffee in that only! https://t.co/s9UvyY2QdV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

When a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about his wish for KKR this year, 'King Khan' replied, "They should all be healthy and entertain us with their cricket....and put their best effort forward."

Shah Rukh was also asked by a fan if he would want to win IPL trophy or see his movie earn ₹600 crore. "Was never good at multiple choice questions because I want all the answers to be right," SRK replied in his usual witty manner.

They should all be healthy and entertain us with their cricket....and put their best effort forward. https://t.co/lBCNc8TWmX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Thank you for your wishes we will try harder https://t.co/Zi3pSq33KM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Was never good at multiple choice questions because I want all the answers to be right. https://t.co/urz9TBGhn0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021





IPL will begin on April 9 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener. KKR will play their first game on April 11 against SunRisers Hyderabad.

(With ANI inputs)