e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 22, 2019
Home / Cricket / Will not play Bangladesh on neutral venue: Pakistan board writes to BCB

Will not play Bangladesh on neutral venue: Pakistan board writes to BCB

The Bangladesh board’s top officials have been quoted this week in the media as saying that they will not be playing tests in Pakistan due to security concerns.

cricket Updated: Dec 22, 2019 18:28 IST
PTI
PTI
Karachi
Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Ehsan Mani
Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Ehsan Mani(AP)
         

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made it clear to their Bangladesh counterparts that it will not host them on a neutral venue during the upcoming home series in January-February.

In an e-mail sent to the BCB this week, the PCB Chairman, Ehsan Mani has also asked the Bangladesh board to give acceptable reasons for refusing to send their team for the two Tests of the ICC World Test Championship in Pakistan from January 18th “Mani sahib has made it clear to them that just saying Pakistan is not safe for Test cricket that is why they are not sending their team is not going to be enough now,” a PCB official said.

The Bangladesh board’s top officials have been quoted this week in the media as saying that they will not be playing tests in Pakistan due to security concerns.

“Mani has in his mail pointed out that even the ICC had accepted and approved Pakistan’s security plans after which they had sent their match officials to supervise the test series against Sri Lanka,” the source added.

Mani has told them that if they have any reservations over the security plans for the coming tour they can discuss that with the PCB and their concerns will be removed.

tags
top news
‘Hiding behind hate’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM, Amit Shah over CAA protests
‘Hiding behind hate’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM, Amit Shah over CAA protests
‘Why are you so scared?’: PM Modi questions Mamata Banerjee over NRC, CAA
‘Why are you so scared?’: PM Modi questions Mamata Banerjee over NRC, CAA
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019| Despite leading exit polls, JMM fears tampering with EVMs
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019| Despite leading exit polls, JMM fears tampering with EVMs
Amitabh Bachchan unwell, bows out of National Awards event
Amitabh Bachchan unwell, bows out of National Awards event
‘Will look into it on Monday’: SpiceJet after Pragya Thakur’s seat complaint
‘Will look into it on Monday’: SpiceJet after Pragya Thakur’s seat complaint
IND v WI 3rd ODI live: Rohit, Rahul put Windies bowlers on the mat
IND v WI 3rd ODI live: Rohit, Rahul put Windies bowlers on the mat
Fearless access to chancellor by varsities compromised, says West Bengal Governor
Fearless access to chancellor by varsities compromised, says West Bengal Governor
Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on why he is confident of bringing down CAA | Full Interview
Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on why he is confident of bringing down CAA | Full Interview
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news