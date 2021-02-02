'Will pick him over Dom Bess as the off-spinner': Monty Panesar names the spinner India 'would not like to face'
Former England spinner Monty Panesar has picked Moeen Ali over Dom Bess to pair with Jack Leach in the upcoming first Test against India which begins from Friday in Chennai. The former cricketer stated that the management would be making a mistake if they don’t get Moeen in the playing XI.
The duo of Leach and Bess played in the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka which England won 2-0. Moeen, who has represented England in 60 Tests, missed out after getting infected to the novel coronavirus ahead of the rubber.
In a conversation with news agency PTI, Panesar said that Moeen could pose some serious threat to team India as he is fresh to take the field.
Also read: 'We've discovered a way of doing that': Joe Root backs his team for becoming 'more consistent' away from home
“Jack Leach is likely to play since India have a lot of right-handers and I will pick Moeen Ali over Dom Bess as the off-spinner in the eleven as he has done well in India and has the required experience. He can also bat,” Panesar told PTI from the UK.
“Having not played in Sri Lanka, Ali is fresh and hungry. India would not like facing Ali, they would be happy facing Leach and Bess,” he added.
Ali has a six-wicket haul against India, his second-best figures which he claimed in 2014 at home. However, he hasn’t been a regular in the Test line-up off late. He played his last Test in the Ashes almost 18 months ago.
Panesar, who was wreaked havoc in India’s tour of 2012 along with Graeme Swann, said he would want to see England spinners consistently flight the ball and avoid bowling flatter lines.
“They should be aiming to bowl good length but how it is getting there also matters. Bowling too flat will make things easy for the batter, so I would flight the ball. The margin of error also increases if you flight the ball on a good length,” said Panesar, who picked up 17 wickets from three Tests in the 2012 tour of India.
“Give the ball some air and bring the batsman forward. You can bowl arm balls and cross seamers to mix things up but not too frequently especially when the ball is soft,” he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is he comfortable?: Saba Karim explains how selectors can ease pressure on Kohli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He can face trouble,' Hogg identifies one chink in Gill's armour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘3-0 to India or maybe 3-1’: Gambhir predicts outcome of Test series vs England
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Merv Hughes inducted into Australia's Hall of Fame
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will pick him over Bess': Panesar names spinner India 'would not like to face'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Root backs his team for becoming 'more consistent' away from home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘That’s what we’ll be aiming to do’: Root reveals England’s game plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Panesar to negative line: Jack Leach sees lessons in a past India show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh go golfing together, picture goes viral
- The two former cricketers were all smiles as Sachin Tendulkar uploaded a picture with Yuvraj Singh in a golf course.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Quarantine over, Kohli & Co out for practice at Chepauk
- Captain Virat Kohli and paceman Ishant Sharma joined the rest of the squad which returned victorious from Australia last month. Kohli was on paternity leave while Ishant was recovering from injury.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He can give you heart-attacks, but also take your breath away'
- Pant's turnaround is one of the most remarkable ones witnessed in history of Indian cricket and Sridhar reckons what makes him such a dangerous batsman is fearlessness.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's something we can use': Leach on emulating Giles' leg-stump line vs India
- Will we see a repeat of Ashley Giles-like tactics of bowling outside leg-stump to the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘English cricket still doesn’t understand spin’: Graeme Swann
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sania Mirza posts adorable birthday message for hubby Shoaib Malik
- Sania Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam winner, took to social media to share a lovely picture of the couple and posted a beautiful birthday wish for her husband Shoaib Malik.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox