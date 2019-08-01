Should Rohit Sharma replace Virat Kohli as India captain? Shoaib Akhtar gives definite answer

cricket

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:35 IST

Discussions about Rohit Sharma taking over from Virat Kohli as the limited overs captain of India started doing the rounds among fans after India lost to New Zealand in ICC World Cup semi-finals. The rift reports between Kohli and Rohit added fuel to the discourse till the Indian captain came out and dismissed them as ‘baffling’ and ‘disrespectful’. But that has not put an end to the speculations. The latest to give an opinion on the matter was former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar.

While indulging in a question and answer session with fans on Twitter, Akhtar said there was no need for India to think about split captaincy. “Will Rohit Sharma replace Kohli as captain of India?” Asked a fan, to which Akhtar said, “not required,” making it clear that he preferred to see Kohli as the leader in all three formats of the game.

Not required — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 29, 2019

Akhtar further strengthened his views when a fan directly asked him to choose between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, to which Akhtar took Kohli’s name.

Kohli — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 29, 2019

Rohit Sharma had scored a record five centuries, returning as the highest run-scorer of the World Cup with 648 runs to his name. Kohli, on the other hand, did not manage to score a century but made meaningful contributions throughout the tournament.

Reacting to rift reports with vice-captain Rohit, Kohli had said, “It is absolutely baffling and ridiculous to read such rumours about the rift. The focus has shifted from the play. People are creating this stuff on outside. We are senior players. People are creating lies and fantasies about the dressing room. It is disrespectful. I don’t think there’s anything very alarming about where the Indian team is placed.”

“We wouldn’t have had the kind of performances we’ve had if the dressing room atmosphere wasn’t a good one. The kind of performances we’ve had is only possible due to the camaraderie, trust and understanding in our team.”

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 14:51 IST