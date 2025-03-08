Will Rohit Sharma step down after Champions Trophy? Shubman Gill waits in the wings as India set eyes on 2027 World Cup

As India gear up for the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand this Sunday, the focus would also be on Rohit Sharma’s future as captain. The veteran opener will be eyeing a second-successive limited-overs ICC title on March 9, having already led India to T20 World Cup glory in Barbados last year. However, while Rohit Sharma remains a formidable presence, the timeline of Indian cricket is moving swiftly. Dubai: India's Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill during the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final(PTI)

A transition in leadership could be imminent sooner or later, with vice-captain Shubman Gill waiting in the wings.

Rohit has led India with distinction, establishing a brand of fearless cricket in limited-overs formats. His leadership has been defined by calculated aggression and an ability to extract the best out of the younger generation. Yet, the question lingers: is it sustainable for him to lead India into the 2027 World Cup, with him nearing 40 at the time?

The demands of captaincy, particularly in Indian cricket, are relentless. Rohit has shouldered that burden with remarkable composure, but there have been subtle signs that he might not continue in the role much longer.

His own batting, while still effective, has shown occasional signs of tapering compared to his prime years. Once a master of marathon knocks, he has increasingly embraced an aggressive, powerplay-focused approach.

This is not to say that Rohit could be nearing retirement. If anything, Rohit could still contribute with the bat. However, with Yashasvi Jaiswal also waiting on the wings for a spot in the Indian ODI XI, Rohit's high risk-high reward approach, combined with his age, certainly puts him in a spot.

Regardless, it is possible that leading India in a format that demands long-term vision may no longer be Rohit's priority after the Champions Trophy. Stepping aside from the captaincy after the Champions Trophy in 2025 would allow Gill, his expected successor, to ease into the role and gain the experience required to captain a team in a World Cup.

The next in line

At just 24, Shubman Gill has already been entrusted with the vice-captaincy, a clear indication that the selectors see him as the future leader. While his captaincy experience at the international level is limited, Gill has captained Gujarat Titans in the IPL last year. With two years of leadership from now until the 2027 World Cup, the team management can ensure Gill could be fully prepared by 2027.

The Indian team would benefit from this phased transition rather than a sudden shift. India haven't had abrupt leadership changes in a while, with Dhoni setting the platform for Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma easing into the role thereafter.

By 2027, Gill would have led the team through multiple series, and would be in a position to stamp his authority on the side.

If Rohit does step down post-Champions Trophy, he would leave behind a legacy as one of India’s most astute white-ball captains. He would mull the opportunity lost in the 2023 World Cup, a triumph that could have completed his white-ball ICC trophy collection as captain, assuming he secures the Champions Trophy on Sunday.

Rohit has carried forward the attacking, high-intensity blueprint that India has sought in ODIs, ensuring that the team always pushes for dominance rather than playing conservatively.

For now, however, the only certainty is that Rohit Sharma is India’s captain for the Champions Trophy final. Beyond that, the transition clock could start ticking. Whether he decides to relinquish the armband voluntarily or the selectors nudge the team towards a new era, a generational shift is on the horizon.