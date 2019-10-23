e-paper
‘Will run BCCI the way I led India, Sourav Ganguly promises corruption-free reign

The 47-year-old Sourav Ganguly became the 39th BCCI President on Wednesday in Mumbai, for a nine-month run after getting elected unopposed.

cricket Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly, newly-elected president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), arrives for a press conference at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on October 23, 2019. - Former captain Sourav Ganguly was unanimously elected on October 23 as president of India's troubled cricket board, the sport's most powerful body.(AFP)
         

Newly-elected BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday promised a corruption-free tenure, saying he will run the world’s richest cricket body the same way he led the Indian team.

“No compromise on credibility, corruption-free and same for all BCCI, just as I led India,” Ganguly said while addressing the media after formally taking charge as the BCCI President at its General Body meeting here.

The 47-year-old became the 39th BCCI President here, for a nine-month run after getting elected unopposed.

Laying down his priorities, Ganguly said he will speak to current skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday.

“Virat Kohli is the most important man in Indian cricket, we will listen to him. Mutual respect will be there, opinions will be there,” Ganguly responded when asked whether he will be speaking to Kohli. “I will speak to Virat Kohli tomorrow, we will support him in every possible way, whatever he wants,” he said.

Asked about the speculation surrounding the future of former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is on a sabbatical since India’s semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup earlier this year.

“Champions don’t finish very quickly. Till I am around, everybody will be respected,” Ganguly said.

