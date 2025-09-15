Will selectors reward Central Zone players for Duleep Trophy win?

MUMBAI: Yash Rathod hit a career-best 194, Saransh Jain put up a brilliant all-round show with 69 runs with the bat in the first innings and a match haul of 8/179 and Rajat Patidar scored a classy 101 in the final to power Central Zone to their first Duleep Trophy title in 11 years, their seventh overall (including one shared). Central zone's capatin Rajat Patidar with teammates celebrate after his team won the Duleep Trophy 2025 final on Monday. (PTI)

Overall, Central Zone captain Patidar topped the batting charts with 382 runs in five innings, at an average of 76.40, Rathod was close behind with 374 runs at an average of 124.66. Young opener Danish Malewar impressed with a run of 352 runs at 70.40.

But they have been doing well in the Ranji Trophy too. Rathod was the highest run-getter in the Ranji Trophy last season with 960 runs (average 53.33), Malewar got 783 runs (52.20) while Patidar amassed 529 runs (48.09).

The South Zone attack they got runs against in the Duleep Trophy consisted of Gurjapneet Singh, Vasuki Koushik, MD Nidheesh, Ankit Sharma and Ricky Bhui.

And though four of the five nationals selectors were in attendance for the final, there is a doubt as to how much weightage they will give to the performances?

The Duleep Trophy is supposed to be at a level higher than Ranji Trophy because of the participation of the top international players. When you test yourself against the current India players, you get instant recognition. The Central Zone players, especially from Vidarbha who have won the Ranji Trophy, would be hopeful their domestic performances helps them an international break. It remains to be seen how the national selectors gauge their performances in this Duleep Trophy.

From India’s Test squad of 21 in England, only Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Narayan Jagadeesan participated. Of these names, only Jaiswal is a regular India player.

Central Zone coach Usman Ghani said the Duleep Trophy selection was done zonal wise, and those players who did well in the Ranji Trophy, were picked.

“Central had a good combination of youngsters and seniors. Patidar got two brilliant hundreds, Danish Malewar, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey… these youngsters also wanted to prove a point to the selectors as Duleep Trophy is a big platform. Our bowlers also did well. Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Harsh Dubey were among the wickets.”

Ghani said these performances should be given weightage by the selectors. Compared to players from the other four zones, which have big cricket centres like Mumbai (West Zone), Delhi (North Zone), Chennai and Bengaluru (South Zone and Kolkata (East Zone), the performances from the Central Zone generally don’t get the same recognition. Hence, Duleep Trophy is an important platform for the Central Zone players.

“What happened in the Ranji Trophy also, this year and last year also, Central Zone representation was not there. Last season Vidarbha won it, previous season Vidarbha played the final, in the season before that Madhya Pradesh won it. Central Zone are doing very well in the domestic circuit. By winning the championship, they proved it again,” said Ghani.

South Zone coach L Balaji, the former India pace bowler said the current players face more demand on them now with a packed schedule but the inter-zonal tournament still remains iconic in India’s domestic calendar.

“Duleep Trophy has been one of the major tournaments, definitely recognition of it used to be very high and now also it is very high. The performances have earned players’ places in India A etc. So, I am sure players will look up to the Duleep Trophy and it is an iconic tournament. I got selected for my comeback in 2005 after picking six wickets and that is how it was played. So, I am sure in the future they will also give the recognition it deserves.”

Central Zone’s Saransh Jain, who was the player of the tournament for his all-round performances, was hopeful the selectors will be kind to him. “All the selectors are there. So of course, their eyes are on big tournaments. And my aim is to give my best. The rest is up to the selectors.”