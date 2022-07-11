Will Kohli fit into India’s peak T20 doctrine?

Cricket is changing in front of our eyes and conservative batting is being given big thumbs down. England may be batting bold even in Test cricket. But, T20 cricket has been pushing the limits of risk-taking for long.

Now, India wants to pick up speed in their white-ball game. Playing your natural game is going out of syllabus and quick runs quickly become the in-thing. The resurgent Hardik Pandya calls it ‘peak T20 cricket’. After the England series, Rohit Sharma gave the example of Sunday’s match (Suryakumar Yadav) and of Ireland T2OIs (Deepak Hooda) where batters ‘exceeded their own expectations’ by ‘batting freely’.

India’s changed batting tempo is evident in the numbers. Between the 2016-21 T20 World Cups, they scored with a run rate of 8.66 with 16.9 % boundaries. After the last year’s World Cup debacle, their run rate has picked up to 9.35 with 20.78 % in boundaries.

Every batter has been asked to buy into this idea. And the struggling Virat Kohli is no exception.

Kohli could only add a couple more failures in the England series to his burgeoning list of poor scores. He lasted only three balls in the 2nd T2OI. In the 3rd, his 6-ball 11 gave ample proof of Kohli trying to fit into the team’s idea of an ultra-aggressive top-order batter.

“It’s a bit of both,” said Sharma, when asked if the aggression in Kohli’s batting was his own way or the team’s way of playing. “All the players who are part of the squad are willing to take that extra risk. Unless you try it, you will never be able to find out.”

Sharma and Rahul Dravid might have used the same selling pitch to Kohli in person. Sharma himself has taken a more dashing route, a departure from his past template which would see him get set and then gradually accelerate.

“We have been trying to do that for a while and some days it may not come off. But we don’t want to be afraid to take the extra risk,” he added.

But risk has not been Kohli’s way and it will require him to tweak his batting methods, significantly. Even in his bumper IPL season of 2016, his powerplay strike rate was a middling 120.86.

But he was in such good nick that he raised the tempo in the middle overs to strike at 151.97 and went ballistic at the death (219.81).

He isn’t staying in that long these days, and India are unwilling to risk matches to let batters play themselves in. When a top-order batter like Kohli struggles to kick on after consuming deliveries, the team can be at the receiving end as Royal Challengers Bangalore found out, this year.

Although Kohli’s strike rate in the powerplay (116.78) was the same as his career numbers, bowlers dried his runs up in the middle overs (SR 116.03) and he was unable to bat on to do any damage in the death overs (29 runs, SR 111.53). For now, India appears keen to stay invested in Kohli for his big-match experience with the World Cup in Australia around three months away.

“A player will always be in and out of form. But a player’s quality does not become poor. This quality is being backed,” Sharma said in response to a specific question on Kohli’s place. “When someone has been doing well consistently over the years, it should not be overlooked in a series or two or a year or so.”

Sharma also brushed aside Kapil Dev’s comments questioning Kohli’s T20I place.

But after spreading the selection net wide following the 2021 World Cup, the selectors also have a number of exciting options to consider. Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Hooda have batted at Kohli’s No.3 position in his absence and Hooda has made the best use of his opportunities.

In the 6 matches, Hooda has played this year, Hooda strikes at 172. Besides KL Rahul’s return is expected to create a further log-jam for top-order slots.

Kohli will next feature in the England ODIs starting Tuesday where Sharma has said they will continue to up the ante.

“You may take more risks in T2Os, less in ODIs. But we will take risks. We have to get in the habit of playing freely,” he said.

Kohli’s indifferent form has extended to ODI cricket too (6 ODIs, 142 runs, avg of 23.66 in 2022). But it is the one format the former captain aces with a colossal overall batting average (58.07). He would be longing to rediscover some batting rhythm in the upcoming 3 matches in the relative absence of strike rate pressure; also facing a friendlier white Kookaburra ball to the red Dukes.