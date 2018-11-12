Will Virat Kohli reign again in Australia, Michael Vaughan gives his verdict

It has been a year where Virat Kohli has done almost everything from scoring runs to breaking multiple records.

The year started with Kohli making runs in South Africa against a much-vaunted pace attack in both ODIs and Test matches and then he was the top-scorer in the five-match Test series in England making 593 runs at an average of 59.3 in 10 Test innings, this included making his first two centuries on treacherous England batting pitches.

Since then it has only gotten better for Kohli as he put West Indies to the sword in the Test and ODI series. India won the Test series 2-0 and ODI series 3-1.

The next challenge ahead of Team India is their Tour of Australia beginning November 21 and Australia is a place where Virat Kohli has historically done well. In 2011 he struck his first Test century in Adelaide, while in 2014/15 he brought the house down amassing 692 runs in the four-match series, scoring four centuries in the process.

Ahead of the tour, Fox Sports Cricket posed the question to their followers if the India captain will once again reign supreme in Australia on Twitter. Former England captain Michael Vaughan had just one-word answer to that tweet. Vaughn who watched Kohli closely in England replied with an emphatic yes to the tweet posted.

Virat Kohli, for his part, will be hoping for not only big runs Down Under, but also that India can long last win their first ever Test series win in Australia.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 17:47 IST