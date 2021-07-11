Home / Cricket / Wimbledon 2021: India head coach Ravi Shastri attends Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini final
Ravi Shastri attends Wimbledon 2021 final.(Twitter/Reuters)
Ravi Shastri attends Wimbledon 2021 final.(Twitter/Reuters)
cricket

Wimbledon 2021: India head coach Ravi Shastri attends Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini final

Wimbledon: Indian cricket team led by coach Ravi Shastri is currently in the UK for the upcoming five-match Test series against England.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 11, 2021 08:15 PM IST

India head coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday attended the 2021 Wimbledon final between 19-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and seventh-seed Matteo Berrettini. Djokovic, who reached the final after defeating Swiss star Denis Shapovalov in straight sets in the semifinal, is eyeing his record-equalling 20th Grand Slam.

Shastri took to Twitter to showcase his excitement for the contest that is currently going on in London.

Wimbledon Final, Djokovic vs Berrettini - LIVE!

"Going to be an unreal experience courtside. Let's play @DjokerNole v @MattBerrettini #Wimbledon," The India head coach Shastri wrote on Twitter.

The Indian cricket team led by captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri is currently in the UK for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. India reached England in June for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand which the Kohli-led team lost by 8 wickets.

England are currently playing a limited-overs series against Pakistan and have already taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. England had to announce last-minute changes to the team with several players and staff members testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wimbledon ravi shastri novak djokovic + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.