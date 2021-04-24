Winning the ultimate goal': Steve Smith and Delhi Capitals' aim is to win IPL 2021 title

Delhi Capitals batsman Steve Smith has revealed that the entire franchise's goal is very clear: That is to win the IPL 2021 trophy.

The Delhi side came agonizingly close in the UAE in 2020, when they finished runners-up to champions Mumbai Indians. This year, they want to go a step further.

Former Australia captain Smith is eager to win his first IPL trophy. He was previously associated with the Rajasthan Royals. At IPL 2021 auction, he was bought by DC for ₹2.2 crore. He featured for his new side for the first time against Punjab Kings and could only score 9. In his second outing, against Mumbai Indians, he scored a patient 33 that proved instrumental in DC's first win over their rivals in six meetings.

Smith, when asked about his experience at the Capitals on DC's "All Access", said that winning the championship was the ultimate goal.

"It hasn't been difficult at all, just a really good group of people. Ana, who brings everyone together, you know for a common cause, and that's trying to do everything we can, to make the time enjoyable for everyone but winning the IPL is obviously the ultimate goal."

Delhi Capitals is one of the only three teams featuring in IPL 2021 to have not won a single IPL title. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings being the other two. Interestingly, all three teams have managed to reach the final. While RCB lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2016, the erstwhile Kings XI Punjab went to do Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 final.