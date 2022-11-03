'Wo khelein end tak Kohli ki tarah, ya fir aisi ulti-seedhi statement naa dein': Sehwag's explosive remark on Shakib

The Indian bowlers made a terrific comeback to help the side register a close five-run victory (DLS) against Bangladesh on Wednesday in the T20 World Cup. Defending a 185-run target, the side had conceded 66 runs without a loss in just seven overs, with Litton Das racing to his half-century in 22 balls. However, a rain-break shifted the momentum in India's favour as the side removed six Bangladesh batters at regular intervals in a rain-shortened 16-over game, eventually securing a dramatic win in Adelaide.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the victory, India jumped to the top spot in Group 2 in the T20 World Cup, leapfrogging South Africa. The Men in Blue have six points in four matches, while the Proteas, having played a game less, have five.

Also read: Watch: 'What did you discuss with umpires? Rivers of Bangladesh?' - Reporter argues with Shakib after loss against India

The match between India and Bangladesh had preceded a rather unusual comment from the latter's captain, Shakib Al Hasan, who seemed to imply that his side defeating India would be an “upset.”

"We haven’t come here to win the World Cup, but India have. If we win tomorrow, it will be an upset victory. India are favourites tomorrow," Shakib had said on the eve of the match. Many also considered this comment as the Bangladesh captain's mind-game ahead of the match. On Tuesday, however, Shakib failed to make a mark with the bat as he scored 13 off 12 deliveries in the run-chase, departing in the 13th over when Bangladesh still required 51 runs to win in 26 deliveries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the game, former India opener Virender Sehwag reacted to the comment from Shakib in his usual straightforward manner.

“Iss baat ki responsibility toh captain ko leni chahiye na. Uss se pehle Shanto out hue, fir ussi over me Shakib bhi out ho gaye. Toh vo, vahan par galti ho gayi. 99/3, 100/4, 102/5, ye 3 wicket jo gire hain, inme ek saajhedaari ban jaati... aisa nahi hai ki T20 me aapko 50 runs ki saajhedaari chahiye. 10 ball me 20 run ki partnership bhi game palat sakti hai. (The captain should take responsibility. Shanto was dismissed before, and Shakib got out in the same over. They lose three quick wickets, if there had been one partnership… it isn't as if you need a 50-run partnership in T20s. A 20-run partnership in 10 balls can also change the game),” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Mere khyaal se chook ho gayi, khud kaptaan se bhi. Vo kaptaan hain, experience bhi hai, responsibility bhi lein aur khele ant tak, jaise Kohli khelte hain. Team ko majhdaar se nikaalein, ya fir aisi ulti-seedhi statement naa dein. (I think the captain also missed a trick. He has experience, he should take responsibility and play till the end like Kohli. He should've taken the team out of trouble, or else he shouldn't make such nonsense statement),” Sehwag further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON