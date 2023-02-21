‘Women cricketers are breaking the glass ceiling’: MS Dhoni after training U19 players in Mumbai

Former Indian national cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni mentored a group of aspiring under-19 women cricketers during a specially curated workshop titled ‘Cricket Clinic - MSD’. The workshop was organized recently at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede stadium, where the ace cricketer held a training session with 15 players and shared some valuable tips along with his on-field experiences and learnings. These players were selected through a social media contest hosted by Mastercard for young women cricketers.

The event was part of Mastercard’s efforts to help young women cricketers develop a passion for the game through such interesting and insightful experiences. During the course of the workshop, Dhoni guided the players on managing pressure, making a career in cricket, maintaining fitness, devising the right game plan, and a lot more. There are more such clinics planned in the coming weeks.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batter also passed on valuable tips to players on batting technique, body movement, and wicketkeeping. The event concluded with Dhoni posing with the girls and giving them autographed bats.

The former captain said women cricketers are creating new benchmarks with their consistent performances.

“India has always been a sporting powerhouse and women cricketers today are breaking the glass ceiling with their consistent performance and strong determination. My interactions with several women cricketers during the event have deepened my confidence in the future of women’s cricket in India. I am extremely excited to partner with Mastercard for furthering the women in sports movement and offering them a priceless learning experience,” said Dhoni.

“Mastercard is deeply invested in encouraging women in sports through priceless experiences in the form of mentorship and training. This cricket clinic with legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni is an initiative that will help aspiring women cricketers realize their dreams and make the country proud both on and off the field,” said Manasi Narasimhan, Vice President & Head of Marketing & Communications, South Asia, Mastercard.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON