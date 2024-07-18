Women’s Asia Cup, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice- captain, toss and venue analysis

Bangladesh were blanked 5-0 in their last WT20I series at home against India, and this Women’s Asia Cup would be their first tournament since that series in nearly two months. Sri Lanka, who recently won the WT20 Qualifier final by beating Scotland in Abu Dhabi, would be favourites in the tournament.(SLC)

LAST 5 MATCHES

SRI LANKA WOMEN: WWWLL

BANGLADESH WOMEN: LLLLL

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR SRI LANKA WOMEN AND BANGLADESH WOMEN

SRI LANKA WOMEN likely XI

Batters: Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva

Allrounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana

Wicketkeeper: Hasini Perera

Bowlers: Sachini Nisansala, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani

BANGLADESH WOMEN likely XI

Batters: Rubya Haider, Murshida Khatun

Allrounders: Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan

Wicketkeeper: Dilara Akter, Nigar Sultana

Bowlers: Shorifa Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter

Statistical Performance (Sri Lanka)

Chamari Athapaththu is Sri Lanka’s key player across formats and in T20s she brings a lot to the table because of her allround skills. A top-order batter who can effectively bowl too. In her last 10 matches, Athapaththu has scored 364 runs at an average of 40.44.

Chamari Athapaththu in WT20Is

Innings - 132

Runs - 3022

Average - 23.60

Strike rate – 108.23

50s/100s – 10/2

2. Inoshi Priyadharshani

Inoshi Priyadharshani, a wicket-taker and plays a big role in the T20 format for Sri Lanka. In her last eight matches, Inoshi has claimed 12 wickets at an impressive economy of 4.53.

Inoshi Priyadharshani in WT20Is

Innings - 25

Wickets - 30

Strike rate – 15.6

Economy rate – 5.68

Average – 14.83

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Sri Lanka)

1. Vishmi Gunaratne

Vishmi Gunaratne, Sri lanka’s opening batter has scored 251 runs in her last 10 matches at an average of 31.38. Sri Lanka would expect from her to get going in the powerplay overs.

2. Harshitha Samarawickrama

One of the experienced batters in the Sri Lanka top order after having played more than 50 T20Is with 1172 runs in the format. Harshitha Samarawickrama will be a key player in Sri Lanka’s campaign at the Asia Cup.

Statistical Performance (Bangladesh)

1. Nigar Sultana

Nigar Sultana is one of the experienced players in the Bangladesh lineup and in this Women’s Asia Cup a lot would depend on her form. In the last 10 matches, she has scored 200 runs.

Nigar Sultana in WT20IS

Innings - 90

Runs - 1802

Average – 25.38

Strike rate – 89.69

50s/100s – 7/1

2. Rabeya Khan

Rabeya Khan is an utility player for Bangladesh because of her allround skills. In T20Is, she

has picked 26 wickets and in her last eight matches she has picked nine wickets.

Rabeya Khan in WT20Is

Innings - 23

Wickets - 26

Wtrike rate – 18.4

Economy rate – 5.25

Average – 16.15

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Bangladesh)

1. Dilara Akter

Dilara Akter is one of the key players for Bangladesh. In her last eight matches, she has scored 117 runs.

2. Nahida Akter

A veteran cricketer and her role with the ball would be very crucial for Bangladesh in the Women’s Asia Cup. In the last nine matches, she has picked eight wickets.

Team Head-to-Head

In head-to-head record in the WT20Is, Sri Lanka dominate with nine wins out of 12 total matches played so far.

SRI LANKA WOMEN V BANGLADESH WOMEN - HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

MATCHES: 12

Sri Lanka Won: 9

Bangladesh Won: 3

Venue and Pitch

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla will host all the matches of Women’s Asia Cup, where earlier three WT20Is have been played. The average first innings score in WT20Is at this venue is 133 and the avaerage second innings score is 124.

MATCH PREDICTION

Sri Lanka are the team in form with Bangladesh struggling in their last few matches. Moreover, they have a great head-to-head record over Bangladesh in the WT20Is. Sri Lanka have 90% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Nigar Sultana

Batters: Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Rubya Haider, Murshida Khatun

Allrounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Rabeya Khan, Ama Kanchana

Bowlers: Nahida Akter, Kawya Kavindi, Inoshi Priyadharshani

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Nilakshika Silva

BOWLER – Sugandika Kumari

ALL-ROUNDER – Shorna Akter