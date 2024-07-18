Women’s Asia Cup, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice- captain, toss and venue analysis
The Women’s Asia Cup would Bangladesh's first cricketing assignment in nearly two months.
Bangladesh were blanked 5-0 in their last WT20I series at home against India, and this Women’s Asia Cup would be their first tournament since that series in nearly two months.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka, who recently won the WT20 Qualifier final by beating Scotland in Abu Dhabi, would be favourites in the tournament.
LAST 5 MATCHES
SRI LANKA WOMEN: WWWLL
BANGLADESH WOMEN: LLLLL
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR SRI LANKA WOMEN AND BANGLADESH WOMEN
SRI LANKA WOMEN likely XI
Batters: Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva
Allrounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana
Wicketkeeper: Hasini Perera
Bowlers: Sachini Nisansala, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani
BANGLADESH WOMEN likely XI
Batters: Rubya Haider, Murshida Khatun
Allrounders: Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan
Wicketkeeper: Dilara Akter, Nigar Sultana
Bowlers: Shorifa Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter
Statistical Performance (Sri Lanka)
1.Chamari Athapaththu
Chamari Athapaththu is Sri Lanka’s key player across formats and in T20s she brings a lot to the table because of her allround skills. A top-order batter who can effectively bowl too. In her last 10 matches, Athapaththu has scored 364 runs at an average of 40.44.
Chamari Athapaththu in WT20Is
Innings - 132
Runs - 3022
Average - 23.60
Strike rate – 108.23
50s/100s – 10/2
2. Inoshi Priyadharshani
Inoshi Priyadharshani, a wicket-taker and plays a big role in the T20 format for Sri Lanka. In her last eight matches, Inoshi has claimed 12 wickets at an impressive economy of 4.53.
Inoshi Priyadharshani in WT20Is
Innings - 25
Wickets - 30
Strike rate – 15.6
Economy rate – 5.68
Average – 14.83
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Sri Lanka)
1. Vishmi Gunaratne
Vishmi Gunaratne, Sri lanka’s opening batter has scored 251 runs in her last 10 matches at an average of 31.38. Sri Lanka would expect from her to get going in the powerplay overs.
2. Harshitha Samarawickrama
One of the experienced batters in the Sri Lanka top order after having played more than 50 T20Is with 1172 runs in the format. Harshitha Samarawickrama will be a key player in Sri Lanka’s campaign at the Asia Cup.
Statistical Performance (Bangladesh)
1. Nigar Sultana
Nigar Sultana is one of the experienced players in the Bangladesh lineup and in this Women’s Asia Cup a lot would depend on her form. In the last 10 matches, she has scored 200 runs.
Nigar Sultana in WT20IS
Innings - 90
Runs - 1802
Average – 25.38
Strike rate – 89.69
50s/100s – 7/1
2. Rabeya Khan
Rabeya Khan is an utility player for Bangladesh because of her allround skills. In T20Is, she
has picked 26 wickets and in her last eight matches she has picked nine wickets.
Rabeya Khan in WT20Is
Innings - 23
Wickets - 26
Wtrike rate – 18.4
Economy rate – 5.25
Average – 16.15
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Bangladesh)
1. Dilara Akter
Dilara Akter is one of the key players for Bangladesh. In her last eight matches, she has scored 117 runs.
2. Nahida Akter
A veteran cricketer and her role with the ball would be very crucial for Bangladesh in the Women’s Asia Cup. In the last nine matches, she has picked eight wickets.
Team Head-to-Head
In head-to-head record in the WT20Is, Sri Lanka dominate with nine wins out of 12 total matches played so far.
SRI LANKA WOMEN V BANGLADESH WOMEN - HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
MATCHES: 12
Sri Lanka Won: 9
Bangladesh Won: 3
Venue and Pitch
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla will host all the matches of Women’s Asia Cup, where earlier three WT20Is have been played. The average first innings score in WT20Is at this venue is 133 and the avaerage second innings score is 124.
MATCH PREDICTION
Sri Lanka are the team in form with Bangladesh struggling in their last few matches. Moreover, they have a great head-to-head record over Bangladesh in the WT20Is. Sri Lanka have 90% chance to win the match.
Fantasy XI:
Wicketkeeper: Nigar Sultana
Batters: Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Rubya Haider, Murshida Khatun
Allrounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Rabeya Khan, Ama Kanchana
Bowlers: Nahida Akter, Kawya Kavindi, Inoshi Priyadharshani
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Nilakshika Silva
BOWLER – Sugandika Kumari
ALL-ROUNDER – Shorna Akter
