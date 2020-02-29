e-paper
Home / Cricket / Women's T20 challenge with 4 teams to be held in Jaipur during IPL

Women’s T20 challenge with 4 teams to be held in Jaipur during IPL

cricket Updated: Feb 29, 2020 15:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Velocity team captain Mithali Raj , Supernovas team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Trailblazers team captain Smriti Mandhana during last edition of Women’s T20 challenge
Velocity team captain Mithali Raj , Supernovas team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Trailblazers team captain Smriti Mandhana during last edition of Women's T20 challenge(PTI)
         

The third edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge will be held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur during the IPL play-offs, announced the BCCI on Saturday. The Women’s T20 challenge which started with a one-off match in 2018, will see four teams – the most so far – competing with each other this time around.

“As part of its ongoing commitment to grow the women’s game, BCCI are pleased to announce the 2020 Women’s T20 Challenge. The tournament which started in 2018 and was a huge success, further garnered all the right eyeballs in the year to follow,” said BCCI in a release.

In the last edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge, a new team Velocity was added to make it a three-team tournament with Trailblazers and Supernovas being the other two teams. This time there will be another team added in the tournament, whose name has not been finalized yet.

The BCCI also announced there will be seven matches in this edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge and like last year all matches will be played in the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

“2020 aims to be no different and this edition will see a 4th team added to the tournament. The WT20 Challenge this year will feature some of the world’s best women cricketers and will have 7 matches played during the IPL Playoff week at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Like the previous editions, this year’s Women’s T20 Challenge too promises to be an exciting prospect,” said BCCI.

Meanwhile, the 13th edition of IPL will begin from March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on runners-up Chennai Supers Kings in the first match.

