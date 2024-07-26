Women’s Asia Cup 2024, India vs Bangladesh 1st Semi Final Live: Harmanpreet-led IND face BAN in Dambulla
Women’s Asia Cup 2024, India vs Bangladesh 1st Semi Final Live: IND Women take on BAN Women in Dambulla, on Friday.
Women’s Asia Cup 2024, India vs Bangladesh 1st Semi Final Live: India face Bangladesh in their semi-final fixture of the 2024 Women's Asia Cup, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla on Friday. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. were in complete control in the group stage as they cruised past Pakistan, Nepal and UAE. All eyes will be on Shafali Verma, who will be opening for India with Smriti Mandhana and the duo will look for a good partnership....Read More
The pitches at Dambulla slow down during the second innings, so India would prefer defending a total and the match will be an afternoon game. Speaking ahead of the match, Shafali said, "It's a nice feeling the way we are winning the matches and gelling well as a team. But the semifinal is very important for us. We are practicing very hard, and hopefully we will execute (plans) tomorrow. As a batting unit, we are backing our strength. Bowlers are also doing well at nets. But we need to keep improving ourselves."
Speaking on India's lower-order batters, she said, "They haven't had much of a chance (to bat). But Deepti (Sharma), Pooja (Vastrakar) and all other lower batters are practicing well, and I am sure they are ready to hit a few sixes whenever their opportunity comes."
"We are working hard on our fielding. Hopefully, we will be able to tick the boxes in all three departments – batting, bowling, fielding – tomorrow against Bangladesh," she added.
Meanwhile, Harmanpreet has overtaken Meg Lanning to become the second highest run-scorer in women's T20I history. The India skipper now has 3415 T20I runs. New Zealand veteran Suzie Bates remains the leading run-scorer in the history of women's T20I cricket with 4348 runs.
Focus on Shafali and Deepti
Shafali is India's highest run-scorer in this tournament with 158 runs in three innings, at average of 52.66. Meanwhile, Deepti is the tournament's highest wicket-taker with 8 scalps in three innings, at an average of 7.00.
BAN's road to semis
Bangladesh began the tournament with a seven-wicket win vs Sri Lanka, followed by a victory vs Thailand by the same margin. Then, they beat Malaysia by 114 runs.
What did Smriti Mandhana say?
Ahead of the semis, India opener Mandhana said, "You don't take any team (semi-final opponent) lightly. We have two days to rest and practice before we go out and apply ourselves."
"They (Nepal) always had a smile on their faces, but sometimes, with the amount of cricket we play, we forget to enjoy the game. They played some good cricket, and hopefully, they keep improving, and we get to play them often," she added.
India's road to semis
India began their campaign with a seven wicket win vs Pakistan, followed by a 78-run thrashing of UAE. They ended their group stage with an easy 82-run win vs Nepal.
Head-to-head
In T20Is, both sides have faced each other 22 times, with India coming out on top in 19 matches. Bangladesh have claimed only three wins vs India.
BAN squad
Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Rumana Ahmed, Ishma Tanjim, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Shorna Akter, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Sabikun Nahar, Rubya Haider, Marufa Akter, Shorifa Khatun, Sultana Khatun
IND squad
Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, S Sajana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Smriti Mandhana(c), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry, Asha Sobhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar
Hello and welcome everyone!
Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of today's Women's Asia Cup 2024 semi-final between India and Bangladesh. Stay tuned folks!