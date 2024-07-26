Women’s Asia Cup 2024, India vs Bangladesh 1st Semi Final Live: Harmanpreet-led IND face BAN in Dambulla

Women’s Asia Cup 2024, India vs Bangladesh 1st Semi Final Live: India face Bangladesh in their semi-final fixture of the 2024 Women's Asia Cup, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla on Friday. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. were in complete control in the group stage as they cruised past Pakistan, Nepal and UAE. All eyes will be on Shafali Verma, who will be opening for India with Smriti Mandhana and the duo will look for a good partnership....Read More

The pitches at Dambulla slow down during the second innings, so India would prefer defending a total and the match will be an afternoon game. Speaking ahead of the match, Shafali said, "It's a nice feeling the way we are winning the matches and gelling well as a team. But the semifinal is very important for us. We are practicing very hard, and hopefully we will execute (plans) tomorrow. As a batting unit, we are backing our strength. Bowlers are also doing well at nets. But we need to keep improving ourselves."

Speaking on India's lower-order batters, she said, "They haven't had much of a chance (to bat). But Deepti (Sharma), Pooja (Vastrakar) and all other lower batters are practicing well, and I am sure they are ready to hit a few sixes whenever their opportunity comes."

"We are working hard on our fielding. Hopefully, we will be able to tick the boxes in all three departments – batting, bowling, fielding – tomorrow against Bangladesh," she added.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet has overtaken Meg Lanning to become the second highest run-scorer in women's T20I history. The India skipper now has 3415 T20I runs. New Zealand veteran Suzie Bates remains the leading run-scorer in the history of women's T20I cricket with 4348 runs.