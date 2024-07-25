Women’s Asia Cup 2nd semifinal, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss

Sri Lanka and Pakistan clash in the second semifinal of Women’s Asia Cup in Dambulla on Friday. Host Sri Lanka will have the home advantage and crowd support in the big clash. Moreover, the Lankans really played well in the group stage by winning all the three matches. On the other hand, Pakistan after losing their opening game to India, seem to have found their rhythm ahead of the semis. The sides look balanced with the openers of both the teams in top form. The sides look balanced with the openers of both the teams in top form(ACC)

LAST 5 MATCHES

SRI LANKA WOMEN: L L W W W

PAKISTAN WOMEN: L L L W W

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR SRI LANKA WOMEN AND PAKISTAN WOMEN

SRI LANKA WOMEN likely XI

Batters: Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva

Allrounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Kavisha Dilhari

Wicketkeeper: Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani

Bowlers: Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya

PAKISTAN WOMEN likely XI

Batters: Gul Feroza, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz

Allrounders: Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

Bowlers: Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu

Statistical Performance (Sri Lanka)

1. Chamari Athapaththu

Chamari Athapaththu is the leading run-scorer in this Women’s Asia Cup with 180 runs from three matches, including a century.

CHAMARI ATHAPATHTHU IN WT20Is

INNINGS - 135

RUNS - 3202

AVERAGE – 24.82

STRIKE RATE – 110.11

50s/100s – 10/3

2. Kavisha Dilhari

Kavisha Dilhari has starred with her bowling for Sri Lanka in this tournament. She has picked five wickets in three matches.

KAVISHA DILHARI IN WT20Is

INNINGS - 56

WICKETS - 46

STRIKE RATE – 20.7

ECONOMY RATE – 6.33

AVERAGE – 21.86

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Sri Lanka)

1. Vishmi Gunaratne

Sri Lanka opener Vishmi Gunaratne has been in good form in the tournament. She has scored 91 runs in this Asia Cup including a fifty.

2. Inoshi Priyadharshani

Inoshi Priyadharshani has been one of the consistent bowlers for Sri Lanka and is due to make an impact in this Asia Cup.

Statistical Performance (Pakistan)

1. Gul Feroza

Gul Feroza opening the innings for Pakistan has done most of the heavy lifting and has scored 124 runs in three matches, which includes two fifties.

GUL FEROZA IN WT20Is

INNINGS - 12

RUNS - 229

AVERAGE – 22.90

STRIKE RATE – 100.43

50s/100s – 2/0

2. Sadia Iqbal

Sadia Iqbal has done well to be Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker in this tournament with four wickets. She would be expected to fire in the semis against Sri Lanka.

SADIA IQBAL IN WT20Is

INNINGS - 39

WICKETS - 43

STRIKE RATE – 21.2

ECONOMY RATE – 5.56

AVERAGE – 19.69

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Pakistan)

1. Muneeba Ali

Muneeba Ali along with Gul Feroza make a solid opening pair for Pakistan. She has scored 94 runs in this Asia Cup and would be expected to give her a great start in the semis.

2. Sidra Amin

Sidra Amin’s experience would come handy in Pakistan’s semifinal clash against Sri Lanka. A solid top-order batter, Amin would be a key player in the big clash.

Team Head to Head

Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women have played 18 times against each other, where Pakistan have won 10 times, Sri Lanka on seven occasions and one match had no result.

SRI LANKA WOMEN V PAKISTAN WOMEN - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches: 18

Sri Lanka Won: 7

Pakistan Won: 10

No Result: 1

Venue and Pitch

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla has hosted 15 Women T20I matches and it is advantage to the team chasing. In WT20Is at this venue, teams winning the toss have opted to bat first 11 times. The team which has won the toss, has won eight matches at the venue for a win probability of 53.33 percent.

The highest score at the venue is India's 201/5 against UAE in their last match in this Asia Cup. The average score is 126. With the pitch offering grip, there will be help for the spinners.

MATCH PREDICTION

Sri Lanka Women start favourites against Pakistan and have a 70% chance to win the match. Sri Lanka look to be in good form and they also have the home advantage.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Vishmi Gunaratne, Gul Feroza (VC), Sidra Amin, Harshitha Samarawickrama

Allrounders: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Kavisha Dilhari, Fatima Sana

Bowlers: Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Inoshi Priyadharshani

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Nilakshika Silva

BOWLER – Tuba Hassan

ALL ROUNDER - Syeda Aroob Shah