Women’s Asia Cup final, India vs Sri Lanka: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis
Women’s Asia Cup final, India vs Sri Lanka: In WT20Is, India have an advantage, but in finals stats hardly matter. Sri Lanka will have the home advantage
The two best teams of the tournament have made it to the finals of Women’s Asia Cup 2024. Host Sri Lanka and India clash in the final at Dambulla on Sunday. India and Sri Lanka topped the group stage and beat Bangladesh and Pakistan in the semis, respectively. In the WT20Is, India have an overwhelming advantage, but in finals stats hardly matter. Sri Lanka will have the home advantage and crowd support.
LAST 5 MATCHES
INDIA WOMEN: W W W W W
SRI LANKA WOMEN: L W W W W
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR INDIA WOMEN AND SRI LANKA WOMEN
INDIA WOMEN likely XI
Batters: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues
Allrounders: Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar
Wicketkeeper: Uma Chetry, Richa Ghosh
Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Singh
SRI LANKA WOMEN likely XI
Batters: Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva
Allrounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Kavisha Dilhari
Wicketkeeper: Anushka Sanjeewani, Hasini Perera
Bowlers: Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani
Statistical Performance (India)
1.Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana played a match-winning knock of 55 not out in 39 balls and helped India seal a convincing win in the semifinal of the tournament against Bangladesh. She is one of the leading run-scorers in the 2024 Women’s Asia Cup with 113 runs in three innings, including a fifty.
SMRITI MANDHANA IN ASIA CUP 2024
INNINGS - 3
RUNS - 113
AVERAGE – 56.50
STRIKE RATE – 143.03
50s/100s – 1/0
2. Deepti Sharma
With nine wickets off four matches, India’s Deepti Sharma is the leading wicket-taker in the 2024 Women’s Asia Cup. Her best bowling figures of 3 for 13 in the tournament was against Nepal.
DEEPTI SHARMA IN ASIA CUP 2024
INNINGS - 4
WICKETS - 9
STRIKE RATE – 10.66
ECONOMY RATE – 4.37
AVERAGE – 7.77
Players Who Can Make a Difference (India)
1.Renuka Singh
Renuka Singh was the Player of the Match for her performance in the semifinal against Bangladesh, where she returned figures of 3 for 10. She is one of the leading wicket-takers in the tournament with seven scalps.
2. Shafali Verma
Shafali Verma has been in great form and is the second-leading run-scorer in the tournament with 184 runs in four matches. She along with Mandhana make an attacking and effective opening pair for India.
Statistical Performance (Sri Lanka)
1. Chamari Athapaththu
Chamari Athapaththu is the leading run-scorer in this Women’s Asia Cup with 243 runs in four matches, including a century. In the semifinal against Pakistan she led the run-chase of 141 by scoring a brilliant 63 off 48 balls.
CHAMARI ATHAPATHTHU IN ASIA CUP 2024
INNINGS - 4
RUNS - 243
AVERAGE – 121.50
STRIKE RATE – 148.17
50s/100s – 1/1
2. Kavisha Dilhari
Kavisha Dilhari has starred with her bowling for Sri Lanka in this tournament. She has picked seven wickets in four matches. In the final against India, she would be a key bowler for the Lankans.
KAVISHA DILHARI IN ASIA CUP 2024
INNINGS - 4
WICKETS - 7
STRIKE RATE – 12.00
ECONOMY RATE – 5.35
AVERAGE – 10.71
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Sri Lanka)
1. Vishmi Gunaratne
Sri Lanka opener Vishmi Gunaratne has been in good form in the tournament. She has scored 91 runs in this Asia Cup including a fifty. In the semis against Pakistan she fell for a duck but a lot would be expected from in the big final against India on Sunday.
2. Udeshika Prabodhani
Udeshika Prabodhani picked two wickets in Sri Lanka’s semifinal clash against Pakistan, and would be expected to get breakthroughs in the crucial final clash against India on Sunday.
Team Head to Head
India dominate the head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in WT20Is. Out of the 24 matches that they have played against each other, India have won 19 matches and Sri Lanka four, with one match having no result.
Matches: 24
India won: 19
Sri Lanka won: 4
No result: 1
Venue and Pitch
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla has been the designated venue for the entire Women’s Asia Cup, hosting 14 matches. In the tournament, nine times the teams have won that are chasing. India’s 201/5 against UAE is the highest score at this venue. The surface favours both pacers and the spinners.
MATCH PREDICTION
Sri Lanka Women start favourites because they look to be in good form and they also have the home advantage. Sri Lanka have 60% chance of winning the match.
Fantasy XI
Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh
Batters: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harmanpreet Kaur
Allrounders: Deepti Sharma, Chamari Athapaththu, Kavisha Dilhari
Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Udeshika Prabodhani
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Jemimah Rodrigues
BOWLER – Inoshi Priyadharshani
ALL ROUNDER – Pooja Vastrakar
