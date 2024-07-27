Women’s Asia Cup final, India vs Sri Lanka: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis

The two best teams of the tournament have made it to the finals of Women’s Asia Cup 2024. Host Sri Lanka and India clash in the final at Dambulla on Sunday. India and Sri Lanka topped the group stage and beat Bangladesh and Pakistan in the semis, respectively. In the WT20Is, India have an overwhelming advantage, but in finals stats hardly matter. Sri Lanka will have the home advantage and crowd support. India Women's S Verma and Smriti Mandhana celebrate their win against Bangladesh Women in the 1st Semi-Final of Women's Asia Cup, in Dambulla(PTI)

LAST 5 MATCHES

INDIA WOMEN: W W W W W

SRI LANKA WOMEN: L W W W W

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR INDIA WOMEN AND SRI LANKA WOMEN

INDIA WOMEN likely XI

Batters: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues

Allrounders: Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar

Wicketkeeper: Uma Chetry, Richa Ghosh

Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Singh

SRI LANKA WOMEN likely XI

Batters: Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva

Allrounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Kavisha Dilhari

Wicketkeeper: Anushka Sanjeewani, Hasini Perera

Bowlers: Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani

Statistical Performance (India)

1.Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana played a match-winning knock of 55 not out in 39 balls and helped India seal a convincing win in the semifinal of the tournament against Bangladesh. She is one of the leading run-scorers in the 2024 Women’s Asia Cup with 113 runs in three innings, including a fifty.

SMRITI MANDHANA IN ASIA CUP 2024

INNINGS - 3

RUNS - 113

AVERAGE – 56.50

STRIKE RATE – 143.03

50s/100s – 1/0

2. Deepti Sharma

With nine wickets off four matches, India’s Deepti Sharma is the leading wicket-taker in the 2024 Women’s Asia Cup. Her best bowling figures of 3 for 13 in the tournament was against Nepal.

DEEPTI SHARMA IN ASIA CUP 2024

INNINGS - 4

WICKETS - 9

STRIKE RATE – 10.66

ECONOMY RATE – 4.37

AVERAGE – 7.77

Players Who Can Make a Difference (India)

1.Renuka Singh

Renuka Singh was the Player of the Match for her performance in the semifinal against Bangladesh, where she returned figures of 3 for 10. She is one of the leading wicket-takers in the tournament with seven scalps.

2. Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma has been in great form and is the second-leading run-scorer in the tournament with 184 runs in four matches. She along with Mandhana make an attacking and effective opening pair for India.

Statistical Performance (Sri Lanka)

1. Chamari Athapaththu

Chamari Athapaththu is the leading run-scorer in this Women’s Asia Cup with 243 runs in four matches, including a century. In the semifinal against Pakistan she led the run-chase of 141 by scoring a brilliant 63 off 48 balls.

CHAMARI ATHAPATHTHU IN ASIA CUP 2024

INNINGS - 4

RUNS - 243

AVERAGE – 121.50

STRIKE RATE – 148.17

50s/100s – 1/1

2. Kavisha Dilhari

Kavisha Dilhari has starred with her bowling for Sri Lanka in this tournament. She has picked seven wickets in four matches. In the final against India, she would be a key bowler for the Lankans.

KAVISHA DILHARI IN ASIA CUP 2024

INNINGS - 4

WICKETS - 7

STRIKE RATE – 12.00

ECONOMY RATE – 5.35

AVERAGE – 10.71

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Sri Lanka)

1. Vishmi Gunaratne

Sri Lanka opener Vishmi Gunaratne has been in good form in the tournament. She has scored 91 runs in this Asia Cup including a fifty. In the semis against Pakistan she fell for a duck but a lot would be expected from in the big final against India on Sunday.

2. Udeshika Prabodhani

Udeshika Prabodhani picked two wickets in Sri Lanka’s semifinal clash against Pakistan, and would be expected to get breakthroughs in the crucial final clash against India on Sunday.

Team Head to Head

India dominate the head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in WT20Is. Out of the 24 matches that they have played against each other, India have won 19 matches and Sri Lanka four, with one match having no result.

Matches: 24

India won: 19

Sri Lanka won: 4

No result: 1

Venue and Pitch

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla has been the designated venue for the entire Women’s Asia Cup, hosting 14 matches. In the tournament, nine times the teams have won that are chasing. India’s 201/5 against UAE is the highest score at this venue. The surface favours both pacers and the spinners.

MATCH PREDICTION

Sri Lanka Women start favourites because they look to be in good form and they also have the home advantage. Sri Lanka have 60% chance of winning the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harmanpreet Kaur

Allrounders: Deepti Sharma, Chamari Athapaththu, Kavisha Dilhari

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Udeshika Prabodhani

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Jemimah Rodrigues

BOWLER – Inoshi Priyadharshani

ALL ROUNDER – Pooja Vastrakar