Women’s Hundred 2024, Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, toss, venue

Manchester Originals and Birmingham Phoenix have experienced identical campaigns in this season of the Women’s Hundred. With both teams out of contention for the play-offs, their upcoming match at Edgbaston on Thursday is essentially a formality. With no pressure of progression in the tournament, the players from both sides have the freedom to play with full intensity and express themselves freely. Women’s Hundred 2024, Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals: Fantasy 11 Prediction(Getty)

LAST 5 MATCHES

BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX: W W L W L

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS: W L L L W

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX AND MANCHESTER ORIGINALS

BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX likely XI

Batters: Sterre Kalis, Fran Wilson

Allrounders: Ellyse Perry

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones, Richa Ghosh, Seren Smale

Bowlers: Emily Arlott, Charis Pavely, Issy Wong, Hannah Baker, Katie Levick

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS likely XI

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Emma Lamb, Evelyn Jones, Alice Monaghan

Allrounders: Kathryn Bryce, Sophie Ecclestone, Fi Morris

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

Bowlers: Kim Garth, Danielle Gregory, Lauren Filer

Statistical Performance (Birmingham Phoenix)

Sterre Kalis

Sterre Kalis has been in great touch in the last couple of games with scores of 47 and 55. In this edition of The Hundred, she has scored 183 runs off seven matches.

STERRE KALIS IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 12

RUNS - 266

AVERAGE – 29.55

STRIKE RATE – 116.15

50s/100s – 1/0

2. Emily Arlott

Emily Arlott has been the most consistent bowler for Birmingham Phoenix this season. Arlott is one of the leading wicket-takers this season with 11 wickets at an average of 16.81.

EMILY ARLOTT IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 28

WICKETS - 33

STRIKE RATE – 13.60

ECONOMY RATE – 7.38

AVERAGE – 16.75

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Birmingham Phoenix)

1. Charis Pavely

Charis Pavely has been amonst wickets for Phoenix this season. In seven matches, she has picked nine wickets, and her best figures being 3 for 21.

2. Katie Levick

Katie Levick has been one of the top wicket-takers for Birmingham Phoenix this season with 10 wickets in seven matches.

Statistical Performance (Manchester Originals)

1. Beth Mooney

In Manchester Originals last match, Beth Mooney scored an unbeaten 99 off 54 balls, her highest in The Hundred. This season she has scored 191 runs off seven matches.

BETH MOONEY IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 13

RUNS - 396

AVERAGE – 39.60

STRIKE RATE – 138.46

50s/100s – 3/0

2. Lauren Filer

Lauren Filer has been fairly consistent with the ball this season as she has claimed five wickets in seven matches. After Bryce, she has been the most successful bowler for the Originals this year.

LAUREN FILER IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 19

WICKETS - 9

STRIKE RATE – 32.33

ECONOMY RATE – 7.95

AVERAGE – 42.88

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Manchester Originals)

1. Kathryn Bryce

Kathryn Bryce picked a five-for in Originals’ last match and this season she has claimed seven wickets and has also contributed with handy runs in the middle-order.

2. Laura Wolvaardt

Laura Wolvaardt, the key batter of the Originals has been in good form this season of the Women’s Hundred with 215 runs off seven matches, at a strike rate of 136.07.

Team Head to Head

Both teams have played three matches against each other in The Hundred, with Manchester Originals having won two matches and Birmingham Phoenix one.

Venue and Pitch

Edgbaston in Birmingham has hosted 13 matches in the Women’s Hundred, of which nine times teams winning the toss have opted to field. The average first innings score at this venue is 133 and in the second innings is 119. The highest score in Women’s Hundred at Edgbaston is 172 and the lowest score is 54.

MATCH PREDICTION

Birmingham Phoenix and Manchester Originals had an identical campaign in the Women’s Hundred this season. The familiarity of home conditions give Phoenix edge in the clash with 70% chance to win.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

Batters: Sterre Kalis (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Alice Monaghan

Allrounders: Kathryn Bryce (VC), Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone

Bowlers: Emily Arlott, Charis Pavely, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Evelyn Jones

BOWLER – Kim Garth

ALL-ROUNDER – Fi Morris