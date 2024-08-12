Northern Superchargers and London Spirit lost in their respective last matches and are placed third and fourth in the points table, respectively. The match in Leeds on Tuesday is very crucial for both the teams as the race for the top-three finish hots up in the Women’s Hundred. Can the Spirit come up with a spirited show against the favourites Superchargers? Women’s Hundred 2024, Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis(Getty)

LAST 5 MATCHES

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS: W W W A L

LONDON SPIRIT: L T L W L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS AND LONDON SPIRIT

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS likely XI

Batters: Davina Perrin, Hollie Armitage, Phoebe Litchfield

Allrounders: Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alice Davidson-Richards

Wicketkeeper: Bess Heath

Bowlers: Kate Cross, Lucy Higham, Linsey Smith, Grace Ballinger

LONDON SPIRIT likely XI

Batters: Meg Lanning, Cordelia Griffith, Heather Knight

Allrounders: Danielle Gibson, Deepti Sharma, Charlie Dean, Eva Gray

Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne, Abigail Freeborn

Bowlers: Sarah Glenn, Tara Norris

Statistical Performance (Northern Superchargers)

Phoebe Litchfield

Phoebe Litchfield has played a few crucial knocks for the Superchargers this season - and as the race for the top three finish hots up – her role as a batter is very vital.

PHOEBE LITCHFIELD IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 15

RUNS - 449

AVERAGE – 32.07

STRIKE RATE – 133.23

50s/100s – 1/0

2. Kate Cross

Kate Cross has been amongst wickets for the Superchargers as she has picked eight wickets in six matches including a four-wicket haul.

KATE CROSS IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 29

WICKETS - 35

STRIKE RATE – 15.62

ECONOMY RATE – 7.42

AVERAGE – 19.34

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Northern Superchargers)

1. Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland is one of the leading wicket-takers this season with 10 scalps in six matches including a four-wicket haul. More importantly this season she has also contributed with the bat down the order.

2. Linsey Smith

Linsey Smith has been the top bowler for Northern Superchargers and also this season by picking 12 wickets off six matches, at a strike rate of 9.58.

Statistical Performance (London Spirit)

1. Georgia Redmayne

In a match against Manchester Originals on Friday, Georgia Redmayne opening the innings scored an unbeaten 66 off 59 balls as London Spirit gunned down the target of 113 in 92 balls with eight wickets remaining.

GEORGIA REDMAYNE IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 15

RUNS - 327

AVERAGE – 27.25

STRIKE RATE – 105.82

50s/100s – 1/0

2. Sarah Glenn

Sarah Glenn has been a consistent performer for London Spirit this season. She has picked nine wickets in seven matches at a strike-rate of 15.55, including a four-wicket haul.

SARAH GLENN IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 27

WICKETS - 30

STRIKE RATE – 16.33

ECONOMY RATE – 7.38

AVERAGE – 20.10

Players Who Can Make a Difference (London Spirit)

1. Deepti Sharma

India’s Deepti Sharma has been brilliant in this season of The Hundred with all-round show with both bat and ball. In Spirit’s last game when the top-order collapsed, Deepti scored a gritty 46 off 30 balls.

2. Heather Knight

Heather Knight would be a key player for the London Spirit and lot would be expected off her with the tournament entering the real business end. This season, Knight has scored 168 runs off seven matches including a fifty.

Team Head to Head

Both teams have played three matches against each other in The Hundred, with Northern Superchargers having won two matches and London Spirit one.

SUPERCHARGERS V SPIRIT - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES: 3

SUPERCHARGERS WON: 2

SPIRIT WON: 1

NO RESULT: 0

Venue and Pitch

The Headingley in Leeds has hosted 14 matches in the Women’s Hundred, of which eight times teams winning the toss have opted to field. The average first innings score at this venue is 131 and in the second innings is 119. The highest score in Women’s Hundred at the Headingley is 161 and the lowest score is 92.

MATCH PREDICTION

Not much to separate in terms of current form this season but Northern Superchargers will have an edge because of playing in home conditions. Superchargers have 60% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Knight, Meg Lanning

Allrounders: Annabel Sutherland, Danielle Gibson, Deepti Sharma, Charlie Dean

Bowlers: Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Hollie Armitage

BOWLER – Grace Ballinger

ALL-ROUNDER – Eva Gray