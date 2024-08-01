Women’s Hundred 2024, Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain

Oval Invincibles will host Northern Superchargers in their next matchup of the Women’s Hundred 2024, at the Oval in London. While Oval Invincibles have had a strong start to their season, with two wins from two games, Northern Superchargers are seeking their first win after a loss and a dramatic tie in their previous match. At opposite ends of the table, the Superchargers are in big need of a positive result. Delhi Capitals Marizanne Kapp celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Giants Laura Wolvaardt during the 2023 Women's Premier League(PTI)

LAST 5 MATCHES

Oval Invincibles: L L W W W

Northern Superchargers: W NR L L T

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR OVAL INVINCIBLES AND NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS

OVAL INVINCIBLES LIKELY XI

Batters: Paige Scholfield, Laura Harris, Joanne Gardner

Wicketkeepers: Lauren Winfield-Hill

All-rounders: Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Ryana Macdonald Gay,

Bowlers: Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sophia Smale, Rachel Slater

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS LIKELY XI

Batters: Hollie Armitage, Marie Kelly, Phoebe Litchfield

Wicketkeepers: Bess Heath

All-rounders: Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alice Davidson Richards

Bowlers: Kate Cross, Lucy Higham, Linsey Smith, Grace Ballinger

Statistical performance (Oval Invincibles)

1. Amanda-Jade Wellington

Amanda-Jade Wellington has been one of the best bowlers in the history of the Women’s Hundred, leading wicket-taker with 40 wickets across 25 matches so far. She is also the leading wicket-taker in this year’s edition, and is showing good form leading the attack for Oval Invincibles.

Amanda-Jade Wellington in The Hundred

Innings: 25

Wickets: 40

Strike-rate: 13.02

Economy Rate: 6.13

Average: 13.30

2. Alice Capsey

The star allrounder from England has been shining with both bat and ball in The Hundred. She has shown excellent form with two half-centuries in both their matches, as well as important wickets enroute to their wins. A big player in both innings, she is key to the success of Oval Invincibles.

Alice Capsey in The Hundred

Innings: 23

Runs: 491

Average: 24.55

Strike-rate: 129.89

50s/100s: 4/0

Players who can make a difference (Oval Invincibles)

1. Paige Scholfield

Scholfield scored 71 runs in the opening match of the Oval Invincibles’ season, opening the batting for her team. She is a key player for giving her team good starts.

2. Marizanne Kapp

Kapp is the experienced South African allrounder who bats at the death and bowls seam-up with the ball. A gamechanger when she is in form, capable of chipping away with early wickets.

Statistical performance (Northern Superchargers)

1. Phoebe Litchfield

The left-handed batter has been the spark in a slow start for the Northern Superchargers lineup so far. She will need to continue to perform well if her team wants to make a comeback in the tournament.

Phoebe Litchfield in The Hundred

Innings: 11

Runs: 303

Average: 30.3

Strike-rate: 125.7

50s/100s: 1/0

2. Annabel Sutherland

The Australian allrounder has started the new season on excellent form, taking 4 wickets and only conceding 21 runs off 40 balls. Despite relative inexperience in this format, she is beginning to adapt and may be Northern Superchargers’ best hope.

Annabel Sutherland in The Hundred

Innings: 8

Wickets: 8

Strike-rate: 18.75

Economy Rate: 6.16

Average: 19.25

Players who can make a difference (Northern Superchargers)

1. Linsey Smith

Smith also has 4 wickets from her first two matches this season, and has capably supported her teammates so far.

2. Kate Cross

The most experienced bowler for the Northern Superchargers, Cross has played every season of The Hundred and brings in a calming presence to the team.

TEAM HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

In their three matches so far, Northern Superchargers have gotten the better of Oval Invincibles on two occasions. Oval Invincibles have only won one match.

MATCHES INVINCIBLES WON SUPERCHARGERS WON NO RESULT 3 1 2 0

VENUE AND PITCH

The Oval in London is a batting-friendly track. The first match on the ground saw a fist innings score of 150 from the Oval Invincibles, while the Birmingham Phoenix were bowled out for 105. Across 13 matches in the Hundred women’s competition, the average first innings score has been 123, while the second innings has been 115.

MATCH PREDICTION

Oval Invincibles have been firing on all cylinders with multiple players in good form already. Meanwhile, Northern Superchargers have been struggling on the batting front. With home advantage, the match is more tilted in the Oval Invincibles’ favour. They will be favourites with 80% chance of winning.

FANTASY XI

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batters: Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Litchfield, Laura Harris

Allrounders: Alice Capsey (C), Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Bowlers: Amanda-Jade Wellington (VC), Kate Cross, Linsey Smith

Backup players:

Batter: Hollie Armitage

Bowler: Sophia Smale

All-rounder: Mady Villiers