Women’s Hundred, Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss, venue
All you need to know about the Fantasy XI for the Women's Hundred contest between Birmingham Phoenix and Southern Brave.
Southern Brave played out a thriller of a match on Tuesday which ended in a tie, as they search for their first win this season of Women’s Hundred. Brave had lost their first match to London Spirit. While, Birmingham Phoenix, having won a match in two games are favourites in this contest to be played at their home ground, Edgbaston, on Saturday.
LAST 5 MATCHES
BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX: L L L L W
SOUTHERN BRAVE: W W W L T
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX AND SOUTHERN BRAVE
BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX likely XI
Batters: Sterre Kalis, Fran Wilson
Allrounders: Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry
Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones, Richa Ghosh, Seren Smale
Bowlers: Emily Arlott, Charis Pavely, Hannah Baker, Katie Levick
SOUTHERN BRAVE likely XI
Batters: Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana
Allrounders: Georgia Adams, Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon, Naomi Dattani
Wicketkeeper: Rhianna Southby
Bowlers: Lauren Cheatle, Lauren Bell, Tilly Corteen-Coleman
Statistical Performance (Birmingham Phoenix)
1. Ellyse Perry
In nine innings, Ellyse Perry has scored 265 runs with an impressive average of 37.85. Her strike rate stands at 141.71, including three half-centuries.
ELLYSE PERRY IN THE HUNDRED
INNINGS - 9
RUNS - 265
AVERAGE – 37.85
STRIKE RATE – 141.71
50s/100s – 3
2. Emily Arlott
Emily Arlott has taken 26 wickets in 24 innings, at a strike rate of 17.42. Her economy rate is 7.36, and she averages 17.42.
EMILY ARLOTT IN THE HUNDRED
INNINGS - 24
WICKETS - 26
STRIKE RATE – 17.42
ECONOMY RATE – 7.36
AVERAGE – 17.42
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Birmingham Phoenix)
1. Katie Levick
Katie Levick has been in great form at the start of the 2024 Hundred season. In two matches, she has picked five wickets.
2. Sterre Kalis
Sterre Kalis while opening the innings for the Phoenix in the last match scored 48 off 42 balls which helped her team reach a competitive total. Her success in the top-order this season would be crucial for the Phoenix.
Statistical Performance (Southern Brave)
1. Maia Bouchier
Maia Bouchier has accumulated 505 runs in 25 innings, averaging 29.70. She boasts a strike-rate of 133.59, including one half-century.
MAIA BOUCHIER IN THE HUNDRED
INNINGS - 25
RUNS - 505
AVERAGE – 29.70
STRIKE RATE - 133.59
50s/100s – 1
2. Lauren Bell
Lauren Bell has claimed 36 wickets in 26 innings. She has a strike rate of 13.86, an economy rate of 6.98, and an average of 16.13.
LAUREN BELL IN THE HUNDRED
INNINGS - 26
WICKETS - 36
STRIKE RATE - 13.86
ECONOMY RATE – 6.98
AVERAGE – 16.13
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Southern Brave)
1. Danni Wyatt
Danni Wyatt, one of the leading run-scorers in the Women’s Hundred with 741 runs. In Brave’s first match this season she scored 59 off 35 balls.
2. Chloe Tryon
Chloe Tryon is a key player in the Souther Brave lineup and her contributions with the bat in the lower middle-order is crucial. She can also get through a few overs.
Team Head to Head
Both teams have played two matches against each other with Southern Brave winning the two matches.
PHOENIX V BRAVE - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
MATCHES: 2
PHOENIX WON: 0
BRAVE WON: 2
NO RESULT: 0
Venue and Pitch
Edgbaston in Birmingham has hosted 10 matches in the Women’s Hundred. The average first and second innings scores at the venue are 137 and 126 respectively. The toss win to match win percentage is 40%. The highest score in Women’s Hundred at Edgbaston is 172 and the lowest score is 99.
MATCH PREDICTION
The home conditions make Birmingham Phoenix favourites to win the match against Southern Brave with the win percentage of 70%.
Fantasy XI
Wicketkeeper: Rhianna Southby
Batters: Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt, Sterre Kalis, Fran Wilson
Allrounders: Georgia Adams, Ellyse Perry (C), Chloe Tryon
Bowlers: Katie Levick (VC), Lauren Bell, Emily Arlott
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Smriti Mandhana
BOWLER – Tilly Corteen-Coleman
ALL-ROUNDER – Naomi Dattani
