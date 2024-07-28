Northern Superchargers and Southern Brave have lost their respective opening matches in the Women’s Hundred this season. The match at Leeds on Tuesday is crucial for both teams as they would like to put their campaign in the tournament back on track. Southern Brave, the champions of last season know what it takes to claw back in the tournament and they have the ideal players in their lineup to turn the tide in their favour. Women’s Hundred, Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss(Getty)

LAST 5 MATCHES

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS: L W NR L L

SOUTHERN BRAVE: W W W W L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS AND SOUTHERN BRAVE

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS likely XI

Batters: Hollie Armitage, Marie Kelly, Phoebe Litchfield

Allrounders: Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alice Davidson-Richards

Wicketkeeper: Bess Heath

Bowlers: Kate Cross, Lucy Higham, Linsey Smith, Grace Ballinger

SOUTHERN BRAVE likely XI

Batters: Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt

Allrounders: Charli Knott, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, Chloe Tryon, Naomi Dattani

Wicketkeeper: Rhianna Southby

Bowlers: Lauren Cheatle, Lauren Bell, Tilly Corteen-Coleman

Statistical Performance (Northern Superchargers)

1. Hollie Armitage

Hollie Armitage has played 19 innings in The Hundred, scoring 311 runs. She boasts an average of 18.29 and a strike rate of 109.89.

HOLLIE ARMITAGE IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 19

RUNS - 311

AVERAGE – 18.29

STRIKE RATE - 109.89

50s/100s – 0/0

2. Georgia Wareham

Georgia Wareham has bowled in 11 innings in The Hundred, taking 11 wickets at a strike rate of 19.09. Her economy rate stands at 6.80, with a bowling average of 21.63.

GEORGIA WAREHAM IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 11

WICKETS - 11

STRIKE RATE - 19.09

ECONOMY RATE – 6.80

AVERAGE – 21.63

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Northern Superchargers)

1. Phoebe Litchfield

Playing in her second season of the Women’s Hundred, Phoebe Litchfield has scored 279 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 130.98 including a fifty.

2. Linsey Smith

Linsey Smith has been part of the Northern Superchargers squad from the first season and is a key player in the lineup. In 21 innings, she has picked 22 wickets at an average of 20.18.

Statistical Performance (Southern Brave)

1. Danni Wyatt

Dani Wyatt is the second leading run-scorer in the Women’s Hundred with 739 runs at a strike rate of 138. A top-order batter, Wyatt scored a 35-ball 59 in Brave’s opening match in The Hundred 2024.

DANNI WYATT IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 27

RUNS - 739

AVERAGE – 29.56

STRIKE RATE – 138.13

50s/100s – 7/0

2. Lauren Bell

Lauren Bell is one of the leading wicket-takers in Women’s Hundred. She has picked 32 wickets in 25 innings at an average of 17.81. She would be crucial for Brave’s bowling attack in this season.

LAUREN BELL IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 25

WICKETS - 32

STRIKE RATE – 14.96

ECONOMY RATE – 7.13

AVERAGE – 17.81

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Southern Brave)

1. Chloe Tryon

Chloe Tryon has scored 132 runs in 15 innings and in the opening match this season she scored a crucial 13-ball 20 in the middle-order to power Brave’s total to 151 for 6.

2. Georgia Adams

In The Hundred, Georgia Adams has scored 390 runs off 28 matches. She chips in with her bowling too and has taken 25 wickets in 28 matches. In the last match, she scored 21 runs off 14 balls.

Team Head to Head

Southern Brave dominate the head-to-head record over Northern Superchargers. Out of four matches, Southern Brave have won on three occasions.

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS V SOUTHERN BRAVE - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES: 4

SUPERCHARGERS WON: 1

BRAVE WON: 3

NO RESULT: 0

Venue and Pitch

The pitch at the Headingley, Leeds is ideal for batting and there will be help for the pacers earlier in the game. In Women's Hundred, this venue has hosted 12 games and the highest score in Women's Hundred at Leeds is 161 and the lowest score is 103. The average score in Women's Hundred at this venue is 128.

MATCH PREDICTION

Southern Brave dominate the head-to-head record over Northern Superchargers. The Brave have 70% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Rhianna Southby

Batters: Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt (C), Phoebe Litchfield, Hollie Armitage

Allrounders: Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Georgia Adams

Bowlers: Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell (VC), Tilly Corteen-Coleman

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Marie Kelly

BOWLER – Lauren Cheatle

ALL-ROUNDER – Charli Knott