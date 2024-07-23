Women’s Hundred, Southern Brave vs London Spirit: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue

Southern Brave were third time lucky to win the Women’s Hundred last year after reaching the finals in the first two seasons. They will be without the services of Smriti Mandhana before she joins them after finishing her assignment with the Indian team at the Women’s Asia Cup. Similarly, India’s Deepti Sharma will join the London Spirit squad after the Asia Cup. Lauren Bell has picked nine wickets in seven innings at an average of 20.00.(Getty Images)

LAST 5 MATCHES

SOUTHERN BRAVE: WWWWW

LONDON SPIRIT: LWLLW

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR SOUTHERN BRAVE AND LONDON SPIRIT

SOUTHERN BRAVE likely XI

Batters: Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Luff

Allrounders: Georgia Adams, Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon

Wicketkeeper: Rhianna Southby

Bowlers: Kalea Moore, Lauren Bell, Lauren Cheatle, Tilly Corteen Coleman

LONDON SPIRIT likely XI

Batters: Heather Knight, Meg Lanning, Cordelia Griffith

Allrounders: Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Erin Burns, Eva Gray

Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne

Bowlers: Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Tara Norris

Statistical Performance (Southern Brave)

1. Danni Wyatt

Dani Wyatt is the second leading run-scorer in the Women’s Hundred with 680 runs at a strike rate of 136. A top-order batter for Southern Brave, Wyatt has scored six fifties in the tournament.

DANNI WYATT IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 26

RUNS - 680

AVERAGE – 28.33

STRIKE RATE – 136.00

50s/100s – 6/0

2. Lauren Bell

Lauren Bell has picked nine wickets in seven innings at an average of 20.00. She would be crucial for Brave’s bowling attack. In her last 8 matches, she has picked 10 wickets at a strike rate of 15.9.

LAUREN BELL IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 7

WICKETS - 9

STRIKE RATE – 15.44

ECONOMY RATE – 7.76

AVERAGE – 20.00

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Southern Brave)

1. Maia Bouchier

Maia Bouchier will be key to Southern Brave’s top-order and in three seasons she has scored 448 runs at a strike rate of 130.61.

2. Georgia Adams

Georgia Adams brings lot to the table because of her all-round ability. In The Hundred, she has scored 369 runs off 27 matches, and with 16 wickets she is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Statistical Performance (London Spirit)

1. Heather Knight

Heather Knight has played 13 innings in The Hundred, scoring 326 runs. She boasts an average of 27.16 and a strike rate of 124.42.

HEATHER KNIGHT IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 13

RUNS - 326

AVERAGE – 27.16

STRIKE RATE - 124.42

50s/100s – 0/0

2. Sarah Glenn

Sarah Glenn has bowled in six innings in The Hundred, taking 11 wickets with an impressive strike rate of 10.90. Her economy rate stands at 5.95, with a bowling average of 10.81.

SARAH GLENN IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 6

WICKETS - 11

STRIKE RATE - 10.90

ECONOMY RATE – 5.95

AVERAGE – 10.81

Players Who Can Make a Difference (London Spirit)

1. Danielle Gibson

Danielle Gibson has been a key player for London Spirit in the three seasons of The Hundred so far by scoring 300 runs in 20 matches and when needed getting through a few overs when her team needed.

2. Meg Lanning

The former Australia cricketer Meg Lanning will be playing in The Hundred for the first time and her presence in the London Spirit lineup will be a big boost.

Team Head-to-Head

Southern Brave dominate the head-to-head record over London Spirit. Out of three matches, Southern Brave have won on all three occasions.

SOUTHERN BRAVE V LONDON SPIRIT - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches: 3

Brave Won: 3

Spirit Won: 0

No Result: 0

Venue and Pitch

The surface at The Rose Bowl is slow with grip on offer for the spinners. The average score of 165 suggests that the Southampton pitch has something for the batters too. However, they first need to judge the pace and bounce off the pitch before they start playing strokes. The highest score at this venue in Women's Hundred is 166 and the lowest score is 85.

MATCH PREDICTION

Southern Brave are stacked with star players and also their head-head-head dominance over London Spirit make them the favourites. The Brave have 85% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Rhianna Southby

Batters: Danni Wyatt (C), Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight, Meg Lanning

Allrounders: Georgia Adams (VC), Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean

Bowlers: Lauren Bell, Sarah Glenn, Kalea Moore

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Cordelia Griffith

BOWLER – Sophie Munro

ALL-ROUNDER – Freya Kemp