Sachin Tendulkar ecstatic over India's 'great comeback', but Harmanpreet and Co. get 'shamed' over 'disastrous batting'

India bounced back to winning ways on Sunday after the heavy loss they incurred in their Women's T20 World Cup opener in Dubai against New Zealand on Friday. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won by six wickets against their sub-continent arch-rival Pakistan to finally open their account in the tournament. The win did leave former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar ecstatic, but fans on social media lashed out at the side over their sluggish batting that made little impact on their net run rate. India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

On a slow wicket at the Dubai International Stadium, Pakistan were stifled by fast bowler Arundhati Reddy (3-19) and off-spinner Shreyanka Patil (2-12) to score a modest 105-8, where the experienced Nida Dar top-scored with 28 off 34 balls.

In response, India, who suffered a shocking 58-run loss against New Zealand in their Group A opener, chased down the target with seven balls to spare as captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who injured herself a delivery before the winning run was struck and walked off retired hurt, made a calm 29 off 24 balls.

Following the win, Sachin, who has been part of many a Pakistan clashes during his glorious career, was among the first to congratulate the Indian team on a “great comeback.”

He tweeted: “Congratulations to the Indian Women's team on winning the World Cup match against Pakistan. This is a great comeback after the first game, and I hope we go from strength to strength from this match onwards. #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup.”

Indian team 'shamed' over 'disastrous batting'

India not only needed a win to stay alive in the Women's T20 World Cup, they needed an emphatic victory after being left with a net run rate of -2.9 after the loss against New Zealand. And it could have been possible had India shown some intent during their chase against Pakistan. But the chase on 18.5 overs served them no good as their campaign remain under threat.

Despite the win, India are placed fourth in Group A with a revised net run rate of -1.217, behind third-placed Pakistan, which beat Sri Lanka in their opening game and now have a net run rate of 0.555. New Zealand and Australia occupy the top two spots after winning their respective opening games.

India will play their third group game against Sri Lanka on October 9 in Dubai.