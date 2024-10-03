Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, venues, telecast and live streaming - All you need to know

The Women's T20 World Cup is right around the corner. The ninth edition of the tournament will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Bangladesh face Scotland in Sharjah at 3.30pm IST after which Pakistan play Sri Lanka at the same venue at 7.30pm IST on October 3 to kick off the proceedings. India will face New Zealand on Friday in Dubai at 7.30pm IST right after 2016 champions West Indies play South Africa at the same venue. Australia are the defending champions, having won the last three titles(ICC)

Australia are the defending champions, having won the last three tournaments on the trot. In fact, Australia have been the champions all but twice in the history of the tournament, with England winning the inaugural edition in 2009 and West Indies winning in 2016. They are now looking to win their seventh title and face Sri Lanka in their opening match of the tournament on Saturday at 3.30pm IST in Sharjah.

India, meanwhile, have reached the final just once - in 2020 when they lost to Australia by 85 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The men's team dramatically won the T20 World Cup earlier this year and captain Harmanpreet Kaur has said that the women are taking inspiration from the achievements of their male counterparts.

Format and Groups

The 10 teams have been divided into two groups. Each team will play four matches and the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals which are scheduled for October 17 and 18. The final will be in Dubai on October 20.

Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka

Group B: South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Scotland

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 - Full schedule

October 3, 2024:

Match 1- Bangladesh v Scotland, Sharjah (3.30 PM IST)

Match 2- Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Sharjah (7.30 PM IST)

October 4, 2024:

Match 3- South Africa vs West Indies, Dubai (3.30 PM IST)

Match 4- India vs New Zealand (7.30 PM IST)

October 5 , 2024:

Match 5- Australia vs Sri Lanka (3.30 PM IST)

Match 6- Bangladesh vs England (7.30 PM IST)

October 6, 2024:

Match 7- India vs Pakistan (3.30 PM IST)

Match 8- Scotland vs West Indies (7.30 PM IST)

October 7, 2024:

Match 9- England vs South Africa, Sharjah (7.30 PM IST)

October 8, 2024:

Match 10- Australia v New Zealand, Sharjah (7.30 PM IST)

October 9, 2024:

Match 11- Scotland vs South Africa, Dubai (3.30 PM IST)

Match 12- India vs Sri Lanka, Dubai (7:30 PM IST)

October 10, 2024

Match 13- Bangladesh vs West Indies, Sharjah (7.30 PM IST)

October 11, 2024:

Match 14- Australia vs Pakistan, Dubai (7.30 AM IST)

October 12, 2024:

Match 15- New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Sharjah (3.30 PM IST)

Match 16- Bangladesh v South Africa, Dubai (7.30 PM IST)

October 13, 2024

Match 17- England vs Scotland, Sharjah (3:30 PM IST)

Match 18- Australia vs India, Sharjah (7.30 PM IST)

October 14, 2024

Match 19- New Zealand vs Pakistan, Dubai (7.30 PM IST)

October 15, 2024

Match 20- England vs West Indies, Dubai (7:30 PM IST)

October 17, 2024: 1st semi-final, Dubai (7.30 PM IST)

October 18, 2024: 2nd semi-final, Sharjah (7.30 PM IST)

October 20, 2024: Final, Dubai (7.30 PM IST)

Squads - Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Group A

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan

Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor

Non-Travelling reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan

Travelling reserve: Najiha Alvi (wk)

Non-travelling reserves: Rameen Shamim, Umm-e-Hani

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madhavi, Nilakshika de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana.

Travelling reserve: Kaushini Nuthyangana

Group B

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Taj Nehar, Shathi Rani, Disha Biswas

England: Heather Knight (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Linsey Smith, Freya Kemp, Dani Gibson, Bess Heath

Scotland: Kathryn Bryce (c), Sarah Bryce (vc), Lorna Jack-Brown, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Abtaha Maqsood, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Priyanaz Chatterji, Megan McColl, Darcey Carter, Ailsa Lister, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater, Katherine Fraser, Olivia Bell

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon

Travelling reserve: Miané Smit

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton

Telecast and live streaming - Women's T20 World Cup 2024

The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be broadcasted live on television in India via Star Sports, and will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Venues - Women's T20 World Cup 2024

The tournament will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.