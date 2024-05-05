Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 schedule: When will India play Pakistan? Check out full fixture, date, venue
Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 schedule: India have been clubbed into Group A of the tournament alongside defending champions Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the entire schedule for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2024, which will be held between October 3 and 20 in Bangladesh. The ninth edition of the tournament will comprise 10 teams, divided into two groups, and 23 matches. The schedule was announced at an event in Dhaka, attended by President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board Nazmul Hassan and Geoff Allardice, CEO of the ICC. Captains of India and Bangladesh women’s teams- Harmanpreet Kaur and Nigar Sultana respectively, were also present.
India have been clubbed into Group A of the tournament alongside defending champions Australia, New Zealand, arch-rivals Pakistan. The four will also be joined by a yet-to-be-identified Qualifier 1 team. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will play all their matches in Sylhet. India will open their campaign on October 4 against New Zealand, before taking on Pakistan two days later followed by a match against the Qualifier on October 9. India will end their group-stage fixtures against the formidable Australia side on October 13.
Each side will play four group games in the tournament before the top two sides progress to the semifinals, which will be held on 17 and 18 October ahead of the Final in Dhaka on 20 October.
India are a four-time semi-finalist in the tournament, which was first played in 2009, which includes the previous edition in 2023, where they were undone by eventual champions Australia. India reached the final only once, in 2020.
India's Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Full fixture, date and venue
Friday, 4 October 2024: India v New Zealand, Sylhet, 7 pm local time
Sunday, 6 October 2024: India v Pakistan, Sylhet, 7 pm local time
Wednesday, 9 October 2024: India v Qualifier 1, Sylhet, 7 pm local time
Sunday, 13 October 2024: India v Australia, Sylhet, 7 pm local time
Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, PBKS vs CSK Live Score , LSG vs KKR Live Scoreand get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.