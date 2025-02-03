World Championship of Legends T20 League to be played across four venues in the UK

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) T20 League returned with an even bigger and more exciting second season. Expanding its footprint to four iconic cities, the league promises fans a greater spectacle, bringing cricket legends closer to their supporters. The World Championship of Legends (WCL) T20 League has returned with an even bigger and more exciting second season.

In addition to Edgbaston in Birmingham and Northamptonshire in Northampton. This league will feature matches at Grace Road in Leicester and Headingley in Leeds, offering a thrilling 16-day journey for fans from July 18 to August 2. The decision to expand into Leicester and Leeds comes as part of WCL's vision to make the tournament accessible to more fans while enhancing the grandeur of Season 2. With the addition of these venues, the league will reach new communities, creating an electrifying atmosphere as legends of the game compete on these hallowed grounds. Harshit Tomar, CEO of WCL, shared his excitement about the league's growth.

"Our goal has always been to celebrate the legacy of cricket by bringing its greatest legends back to the field. Expanding WCL into four cities allows us to give more fans the chance to experience the magic of this tournament firsthand. With tickets going live soon, we can't wait for cricket lovers to join us in making Season 2 even more spectacular," Harshit Tomar said as quoted by the WCL press release. Edgbaston's Director of Operations, Claire Daniel, said: "The anticipation is already building around Edgbaston and our communities ahead of the World Championship of Legends season 2. Last summer was a huge success: around 50,000 people attended Edgbaston for the games, and it was lovely to see supporters of all six sides coming together. It was a carnival atmosphere, lots of colour, great food, people of all ages, lots of families.

And of course, the cricket was amazing, with some of the greats of the game rolling back the years and putting on a show. We're delighted to be the primary host venue for the WCL. We look forward to this summer's spectacle and working together for many more years to come." Yorkshire CCC's Chief Executive Sanjay Patel said: "We are delighted to be hosting four fixtures in the World Championship of Legends tournament this summer. Headingley has a long history of hosting world-class players on the international stage, so it's fantastic to be welcoming a great number of legends back to Leeds. I'm sure the Yorkshire public will come out and enjoy the occasions, along with many other travelling supporters, and have no doubt that the world-renowned Headingley atmosphere will help to make the tournament a real spectacle once again."

John Williams, Commercial Director of Leicestershire County Cricket Club said, "We are delighted to host fixtures of the World Championship of Legends at the Uptonsteel County Ground this year, This exciting event brings together some of cricket's greatest players, giving fans the chance to witness some of the greats of the game. It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase our venue and provide world-class entertainment for cricket enthusiasts in Leicester and beyond."

Daniel Vernon, Chief Operating Officer of Northamptonshire County Cricket Club said as , "We are really excited to be welcoming the WCL back to Northampton, it was a fantastic tournament to be a part of in 2024 and this year is set to be even bigger and better. We are grateful to the WCL for once again choosing us a host venue and look forward to this becoming a part of our Northamptonshire cricket calendar for many years to come." (ANI)