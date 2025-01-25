Menu Explore
India Champions sign Shikhar Dhawan for World Championship of Legends season 2

ANI |
Jan 25, 2025 02:53 PM IST

Former India opener Shikar Dhawan will earmark Team India champions for the World Championship of Legends. 

Former India opener Shikar Dhawan will represent Team India champions for the World Championship of Legends marking the first of the Legends lineup for the second edition.

Former India opener Shikar Dhawan will earmark Team India champions for the World Championship of Legends.
Former India opener Shikar Dhawan will earmark Team India champions for the World Championship of Legends.

The World Championship of Legends calendar is well known to captivate fans through the electrifying performance of marquee players, additional venues and its much-expanded potential of creating unforgettable moments on the field connecting fans with their cricketing icons.

Sumant Bahl, co-owner of the Indian team shared his excitement about signing the stylish left-handed Indian great as the first signing for the 2025 season starting on 18th July.

"Shikhar Dhawan adds a lot of flair and strength to our team as we are focused on defending our title as the winners of WCL season 1. We will be retaining some of the greats from last year and add some new players to make our team stronger and better, " Sumant Bahl said as quoted by the WCL press release

Harshit Tomar, founder and CEO of World Championship of Legends also shared his positive feedback.

"With the participation of Shikhar Dhawan coming to play for WCL second edition we are instilled with the faith that our event will mean more for ardent cricket fans. We are certain that we are moving in the direction of the league's goal which has primarily been to bring back the golden era of cricket. Our focus primarily would be to get the global participation right in the coming days for making the second edition unforgettable."

India Champions vs Pakistan Champions in Birmingham

Following the success of the inaugural edition of the World Championship of Legends League, fans of the cricketing universe came flocking to the grounds, especially for the memorable Indian Champions vs Pakistan Champions clash at the Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham.

Shikhar Dhawan on the excitement of making a pledged comeback for the WCL format, shares "When we have such formats like World Championship of Legends the inspiration to get back on the field fares well. It would be a continuation of my passion of playing the best competitive cricket."

Nishant Pitti, chief patron of WCL and co-founder of EaseMyTrip shares, "We view the upcoming campaign as a positive effect for cricket and our partnership with World Championship of Legends ensure we create good environment. We look forward to maintain a positive relationship with cricket fandom throughout the entire duration of the tournament."

The first edition of the World Championship of Legends generated excitement and concord which received great viewership across the globe. The upcoming campaign supports the unwavering dedication to champion sporting excellence and invites notable performances from the legends once again in high octane enthralling T20 action.

With India's most renowned opening batter announcing his lineup this season, supporters of the legend will undoubtedly show their support, particularly for the Indian team hoping for the T20 format to be dominated by legends once more.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
