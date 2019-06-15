World Cup 2019: David Warner gifts signed jersey to Indian-origin net bowler he injured - watch video

Australia opening batsman David Warner gifted a signed jersey to Indian-origin netbowler Jaykishan Plaha before the start of the clash against Sri Lanka at Oval in London. Plaha was injured after a shot from Warner struck him on the head during a net session on June 8.

The English bowler had collapsed on the ground, and was later rushed to the hospital. Warner kept sitting by his side and had taken no further part in the training session, till he was taken in the ambulance.

Last week, Jaykishan Plaha was hit on the head by a David Warner drive during an Australia training session.



Today, Warner met both Jaykishan and his mum before play, presented Jaykishan with an Australia shirt and wished him a speedy recovery 👏 ✊ pic.twitter.com/ZNrqnFuuau — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 15, 2019

Plaha was monitored for delayed signs of concussion and was cleared later on by a CT scan.

After the incident, Aussie skipper Aaron Finch explained the impact the incident had on Warner: “Yeah, Dave was obviously pretty shaken up. It was a decent hit to the head. It was tough to watch. It’s quite rare that somebody gets hit, it’s really unfortunate. Our own medical staff and the paramedics on the ground did a great job.”

Australia have won three of their four games at the World Cup so far - with their only loss coming off against India last week.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 17:18 IST