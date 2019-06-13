Today in New Delhi, India
World Cup 2019: David Warner wins hearts with ‘awesome’ gesture - watch video

Australia’s David Warner was the hero of Australia’s 45-run win over Pakistan on Wednesday. The left-handed batsman hammered 107 runs in 111 balls, helping his side to a total of 307.

cricket Updated: Jun 13, 2019 15:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
icc world cup 2019,cricket world cup 2019,david warner
Australia's David Warner poses for a photo with fans after the match.(Reuters)

Australia’s David Warner was the hero of Australia’s 45-run win over Pakistan on Wednesday. The left-handed batsman hammered 107 runs in 111 balls, helping his side to a total of 307. In reply, the opposition were bundled out for 266.

READ | David Warner feared not scoring a hundred for Australia again

But apart from leaving the fans impressed with his on-field performance, the 32-year-old won hearts with a brilliant gesture after the match. Warner, who was named Player of the match, gave away his trophy to a young fan at the stadium, who was waving towards him, as he walked past the crowd after the win.

The young fan was questioned how he feels about the gesture. “Feels awesome. Feels really good to have that,” he said.

After winning the award, Warner said: “There was a bit of movement early on, so I had to be a lot tighter. This century means a lot as a batsman.”

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 15:57 IST

