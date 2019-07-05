World Cup 2019: Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik announces retirement from ODI cricket

Pakistan allrounder Shoaib Malik on Friday announced his retirement from ODI format after the side pulled off a 94-run victory over Bangladesh. The 37-year-old, who did not feature in the game, was given a standing ovation by all the Pakistan players as he left the ground after the celebrations. Calling time on his 20-year-long career, Malik said: “I’ve said earlier that I’d retire from ODIs after the World Cup. I’m here to announce that today. Thanks to my fans who’ve supported me, I love them all.”

✅ Hugs galore

✅ Guard of honour

✅ Plenty of applause



Pakistan gave Shoaib Malik a fitting send-off as he retired from ODI cricket 👏#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/ESA4q1sLUM — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 5, 2019

Malik made his ODI debut in 1999 against West Indies. Since then, he went on to play 287 ODIs for Pakistan in which he hammered 7,534 runs which included 9 tons and 44 fifties. The allrounder also picked 158 wickets during his career.

A legend leaves the ODI field for the final time.



Thank you Shoaib Malik 👏#CWC19 | #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/g1tlIsPEK0 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 5, 2019

The right-handed batsman has also played 35 Tests in which he has scored 1,898 runs with 3 hundreds and 8 fifties. He has also played 111 T20Is for the side in which he has scored 2,263 runs which include 7 fifty-plus scores.

9️⃣ centuries

4️⃣4️⃣ half-centuries

1️⃣5️⃣8️⃣ wickets

7️⃣5️⃣3️⃣4️⃣ runs



Shoaib Malik has retired from ODI cricket. What a career he's had 👏#PAKvBAN | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/DJqc0w4YrO — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 5, 2019

Pakistan thumped Bangladesh by 94 runs in their last World Cup group match on Friday but suffered a painful exit as New Zealand pipped them to a semi-final place on net run-rate. Sarfaraz Ahmed’s team needed to smash the world record for margin of victory in a one-day international but a miracle win never looked remotely likely at a sun-drenched Lord’s.

Pakistan’s total of 315 for nine meant Bangladesh needed only eight runs to end the 1992 world champions’ hopes of advancing to the semi-finals.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 23:50 IST