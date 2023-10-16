World Cup 2023: New Zealand show setbacks can’t slow their momentum

Overcoming adversity is the hallmark of New Zealand teams and the cricket fraternity is again applauding this trait of theirs in this World Cup. PREMIUM New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson (L) and Devon Conway run between the wickets during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between New Zealand and Bangladesh(AFP)

An excellent start to their campaign, three wins on the trot, has been marred by a freak injury to their talismanic player Kane Williamson -- left thumb fracture after being hit by a throw. Most teams would be very worried if their captain and batting stalwart goes missing. But it is in New Zealand’s culture to be prepared for any adversity.

Not just Williamson. Their most experienced bowler, Tim Southee, is also injured and not available for the early matches. But the pace attack is coping just fine. In the win over Bangladesh, they picked seven of the nine wickets to fall.

What does help deal with Williamson’s loss is that New Zealand had coped without him for seven months. In fact, they came into the tournament prepared to compete without their batting lynchpin. Even when he was named their captain, Williamson was expected to sit out the initial games after missing competitive cricket due to a right knee injury (ACL) suffered during last season’s IPL.

The reason they are unfazed is that New Zealand just know how to make the most of what they have. It’s never been the case that they have had plenty of talent, but whatever they have, they know how to get the most out of it.

They are just doing New Zealand things again at the 2023 World Cup -- playing smartly and making the most of the resources on hand. Batting collapses like Australia had against South Africa or Pakistan against India are rare with the Kiwis. Their teams are alert to the challenges of playing in a long round robin format, focusing on consistency and maintaining a good run-rate. That has left them second on the points table, with only India ahead.

Last month, in their build-up, England routed New Zealand under stand-in captain Tim Latham in three straight ODI games, by 79 runs, 181 runs and 100 runs. But playing them in an ICC event is a different deal. They know the importance of a good start -- they have won 18 of their 21 opening World Cup matches.

England, who faced them in the tournament opener at Ahmedabad, were in for a shock after the 2019 Cup winners were beaten by nine wickets. Chasing a target of 283, New Zealand’s win was scripted by an assault from their left-handed pair of opener Devon Conway (152*) and Rachin Ravindra (123*), slotted in at No.3 in place of Williamson.

They have backed that dazzling opening show with emphatic wins over Netherlands and Bangladesh.

Now, Pakistan and Australia are the key games for them, if they beat one of them, they will all but seal their last four slot. And after beating England, who will they fear?

As the fancied Australia, Pakistan and England struggle to get going, New Zealand are vying with India and South Africa for the tag of favourites.

ALL-ROUND SHOW

The Kiwi top-order has been firing on all cylinders, as the eight-wicket win over Bangladesh and a total of 322/7 against Netherlands following the England win shows. Their think tank will be pleased with the bowling too.

Both spinners and pacers have delivered. Left-arm Mitchell Santer has been one of the World Cup’s best spinners while pacer Matt Henry has been superb. They have taken eight wickets each and are among the top three wicket-takers.

Their pace attack of Henry, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson rattled the Bangladesh batters at Chepauk, on a slow pitch at a venue that is usually a paradise for spinners. Part-time spinners Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra have provided support. The success of the back-up bowlers is the result of the work done to ensure their non-regular bowlers are ready when called upon to do a job.

“I work very closely with Santner and Ish Sodhi. Being able to lean on those guys is pretty cool. Santner is a world-class spin bowler and obviously Ish is a very, very close mate of mine, so we’re able to talk a lot of cricket. Any sort of information or experience I can take from those boys who’ve played international cricket for a very long time is pretty cool,” Ravindra, Player-of-the-Match in the opener, said during the World Cup.

Ravindra is also the reason why New Zealand will be confident of coping without Williamson. The way he has played so far, scoring a century and half-century, has provided New Zealand an excellent option at the top of the order.

His success is a reward for New Zealand Cricket’s vision. They have a limited talent pool and hence once they spot a player with potential, they ensure he is nurtured. Ravindra was identified early by NZC and has been guided since he was a 15-year-old, with coaching and playing opportunities.

ICC RECORD

New Zealand’s best moment in limited-overs cricket remains the ICC Champions Trophy title in 2000. But the ICC World Cup is one prize that has so far eluded the Kiwis. It is the one that’s escaped a procession of New Zealand skippers since 1975, when the Glenn Turner-led side were knocked out of the inaugural World Cup in the semifinals. On six occasions, NZ have been eliminated after making the final four, and at the last two World Cups they lost in the final. To be fair, in 2019 it would have been fair if they were adjudged joint winners with England.

Since then, they have lifted an ICC Trophy, winning the Test title, which means they know what it takes to become champions. Their early good work should again ensure them a last-four berth. With a bit of luck, the resilient Kiwis will fancy their chances of going the distance this time.