World Cup: Amanjot leaves mark with fielding brilliance

MUMBAI: Promoted ahead of Richa Ghosh at No.6, allrounder Amanjot Kaur had failed to capitalise on the platform set by the top order after she got out for 12 off 14 balls. Introduced as first change, she was also not able to build pressure with her medium-pace, going for 34 runs in four overs. India’s Amanjot Kaur (L) celebrates with Renuka Singh after taking the catch of South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt. (PTI)

Just when it looked like Sunday’s World Cup final against South Africa may not prove a personally successful outing for her, the 25-year-old from Chandigarh produced two valuable acts on the field to play a crucial role in the first World Cup win of the Indian women’s team, by 52 runs.

Now on, whenever the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup final is discussed, Amanjot’s run out of attacking opener Tazmin Brits with a direct hit from mid-off and her juggling catch to dismiss South Africa captain and batting mainstay Laura Wolvaardt on 101 will always be mentioned.

“I knew I did not have a good day with the ball, and in batting I was 10 runs short for the team. I had to cover that from somewhere, (so) if we add 10 runs from the field it will add to the total (298) and the target will get bigger. I was focussed on trying to cover that up,” Amanjot said after India’s emotional victory at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

During SA’s chase, India had struggled to break the opening stand till the 10th over as Brits built a 51-run partnership with Wolvaardt. Brits, however, made the mistake of not running straight while taking on Amanjot, fielding at mid-off, while trying to steal a single.

On the run out, Amanjot said: “I guess the wicket had got better when they batted. We knew if we got one wicket then the match would be in our favour, we knew how crucial it was to break that partnership. In fielding it is very common to make mistakes under the lights, but we were focussed. There were still a few lapses, but God was with us.”

Amanjot then produced the moment of the final when she took a running catch at deep midwicket to remove Wolvaardt, who single-handedly was keeping South Africa in the match.

Having got to her century, Wolvaardt took on off-spinner Deepti Sharma’s flighted delivery at the start of the 42nd over, but hit it high after she was foxed by the bounce. The athletic Amanjot covered good ground to get under the ball, but in a heart-skipping moment for her teammates and the packed stadium, fumbled twice before holding the catch on her third attempt.

“It is the most difficult catch of my life. Till today I have not fumbled, either I have dropped or caught the ball. For the first time God gave me three chances, glad I caught it. It was a very crucial catch, we knew she would try to charge after reaching her century.”

Amanjot’s effort is an excellent example of how cricket is not just about batting and bowling well, especially in a high-voltage game where moments can change its trajectory.

On Sunday night, the diminutive player left her mark overcoming the dew-drenched field.